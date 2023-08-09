Prince Harry's 'His Royal Highness' Title Removed From British Royal Family Website

Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry is no longer referred to as "His Royal Highness" on the British royal family's website. It has been noticed that Harry's title has been removed on the site, more than three years after he and wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles as senior working royals.

The U.K. news outlet Express stated on Friday, August 4 that the Duke of Sussex was called "His Royal Highness" twice in his bio on the royals' website despite their royal exit in 2020. However, the titles had been removed from the website by Tuesday.

According to the news outlet, the royal website did not appear to have been completely updated since the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022. "The Royal Family website contains over five thousand pages of information about the life and work of the Royal Family," Buckingham Palace told the site. "Following the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, content has been revisited and updated periodically. Some content may be out of date until this process is complete."

In the new report, Harry's profile had also been moved lower on the website's landing page. Harry and Meghan's profiles can now be found beneath those of the working royal family members, while Prince Andrew's is listed last on the landing page. The Duke of York lost the use of his "HRH" title, his military roles and his royal patronages in January 2022 following sexual abuse allegations, which he vehemently denied.

Shortly after Harry and Meghan's decision to step away from their royal duties, the Palace issued a statement regarding the couple's new titles. "The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family," said the statement. Despite that, the couple is still formally referred to as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Despite stepping down from his royal duties, Harry is in the line of succession to the throne. He holds the fifth spot behind his brother Prince William, as well as his brother and Kate Middleton's three children, Prince George (10), Princess Charlotte (8) and Prince Louis (5).

