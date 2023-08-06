Lil Meech Tries Not to Look at Summer Walker Dancing Onstage

Instagram Celebrity

While Meech and Summer have yet to comment on a video from the latter's performance, Saucy Santana and Sukihana, who were also onstage with the RnB star, have set the record straight.

AceShowbiz - Lil Meech seemingly acted unbothered while watching Summer Walker's performance. The "BMF" star, who recently split from the "Still Over It" artist, appeared to avoid looking at his ex twerking onstage.

In a video surfacing online, the 23-year-old actor could be seen facing the other way while Summer moved her booty at Sexyy Red's Friday, July 4 show in Atlanta. The R&B artist was joined by Saucy Santana and Sukihana.

While Meech and Summer have yet to comment on the clip, which was shared by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, Santana and Sukihana have set the record straight. "It's a big screen where [you] can watch instead of looking at the stage. FYI!" Santana wrote. "And it's gay boy twerking on stage. A lot of men [probably] wasn't watching that part."

Sukihana also appeared to defend Meech by writing, "Childdddd he wasn't being rude." The "Love & Hip-Hop: Miami" cast member continued, "he [probably] just didn't want to see our cousin Santana's Southern fried booty meat thrown in a circle even thho he looked tf good that boy prolly just didn't want to look. And Santana was throwinggg it babyyy."

Summer hinted at her split from Meech via her Instagram Stories in late July. "Can't do that cheatin stuff," she wrote, insinuating that they broke up due to his infidelity.

"It's just crazy how a n***a will really try to pursue the f**k out of you for 2 years, make you meet they whole family, wanna be around you and your kids all day, & pay bills just to embarrass you to the world lmao," the singer went on arguing. "I don't understand men but ima git it to God.<.p>

Meech, however, denied cheating on Summer while addressing a video showing him entering a home with a woman. "D**n, I can't help my cousin bring the bags in the house?" he asked in a video. "We went to the grocery store, man."

