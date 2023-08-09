Lil Meech's Alleged New Lady Throws Shade at Summer Walker

Instagram Celebrity

Making use of her Instagram account, the woman disses the 'Girls Need Love' singer while commenting on a post about what the 'BMF' star lost after splitting from the RnB artist.

Aug 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - A woman who was spotted hanging out with Lil Meech has inserted herself in his feud with ex Summer Walker. Making use of her Instagram account, the woman threw shade at the "Girls Need Love" singer while commenting on a post about what Lil Meech lost after splitting from the singer.

The said post read, "OMG lil meech just lost a single mom of 3 with 2 baby daddies I know he sick rn." Showing disagreement with the message, the woman wrote on Instagram Stories on Monday, August 7, "He ain't loose s**t," alongside a laughing and crying face emoji.

Upon learning the diss, fans quickly slammed the woman for unnecessarily joining Lil Meech and Summer's battle. "Summer living rent free in her head cause that meme is actually a joke at Summer expense," one Internet user wrote in an Instagram comment.

"Girl how you gon compete with somebody he went publicly with?? We don't know you and don't want to know you pooh," someone else opined. "she bragging like he aint got community [eggplant emoji]. baby you finna lose him too," another warned.

Some others, meanwhile, mocked the woman for his grammar mistake. "When you spell lose with an extra o, I can't take you seriously," one noted. *Lose. Grammar gotta be on point to throw unnecessary shade. Even if Summer is stinky, we like her more than you," another corrected while giving a backhanded compliment to Summer.

The shade came after Lil Meech appeared to taunt Summer with a provocative picture following their split. The "BMF" actor lamented that he misses his father Big , who has been serving time in jail by sharing a screenshot of his text messages with his dad.

The R&B artist seemingly responded to Lil Meech's post as she later shared a Spongebob meme of Squidward holding a piece of paper that reads, "I just miss my dad. I just miss my granny." She added in the caption, "Go to see the lady & heal that childhood trauma," seemingly referring to the woman Meech was caught in a ring camera video with.

Catching wind of Summer's post, Lil Meech seemed to follow her advice. He later posted a picture of a mystery woman licking his face.

You can share this post!