Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split

Instagram Celebrity

The 'BMF' star shares a picture of a mystery woman licking his face after the 'Playing Games' songstress appears to troll him for lamenting that he misses his incarcerated father.

Aug 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lil Meech doesn't seem to care about showing indiscretion to his ex-girlfriend Summer Walker. The rapper/actor has seemingly taunted the R&B artist with a provocative picture following their split.

It all started with Meech lamenting that he misses his father, who has been serving time in jail. Over the weekend, he shared a screenshot of his text messages with his dad Big Meech, whose real name is Demetrius Flenory.

"I'm cooling son just loccdown for count!" Big Meech wrote to Lil Meech. The 23-year-old star replied the next day, "Dad just thinking about u, what u doing."

Big Meech then inquired about his son's TV stint, "Son why you didn't tell me you won the belt on wild'n Out? I just caught the end of it tonight!" He also thanked his son for advocating for his freedom, writing, "I heard you say Free Big Meech. Thank you I love you never forgetting about your Pops always making me very Proud!!!"

In the caption, Lil Meech wrote, "Life Is Good I Can't Complain." He added though, "But I Cant Enjoy It Until The Man Who Made All Of This Possible Is With Me… #FreeBigMeech."

Summer seemingly responded to Meech's post as she later shared a Spongebob meme of Squidward holding a piece of paper that reads, "I just miss my dad. I just miss my granny." She added in the caption, "Go to see the lady & heal that childhood trauma," seemingly referring to the woman Meech was caught in a ring camera video with.

Meech appeared to catch wind of Summer's post as he seemed to follow her advice. He later posted a picture of a mystery woman licking his face.

Summer hinted at her split from Meech in late July. "Can't do that cheatin stuff," she wrote on her Instagram Story, insinuating that they broke up due to his infidelity.

Shortly afterwards, a ring camera video of Meech visiting a woman, who is not Summer, was leaked online. After helping carry her groceries inside, he appears to have stayed a while before exiting 17 minutes later.

Meech denied the cheating allegations after the video went viral. "D**n, I can't help my cousin bring the bags in the house?" he asked in a video posted on his own account. "We went to the grocery store, man," the "BMF" star added.

On Friday, August 4, Meech tried to act unbothered while watching Summer's performance at Sexyy Red's show in Atlanta. He appeared to avoid looking at his ex, who was twerking onstage.

You can share this post!