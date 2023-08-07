 

Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split

Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'BMF' star shares a picture of a mystery woman licking his face after the 'Playing Games' songstress appears to troll him for lamenting that he misses his incarcerated father.

  • Aug 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lil Meech doesn't seem to care about showing indiscretion to his ex-girlfriend Summer Walker. The rapper/actor has seemingly taunted the R&B artist with a provocative picture following their split.

It all started with Meech lamenting that he misses his father, who has been serving time in jail. Over the weekend, he shared a screenshot of his text messages with his dad Big Meech, whose real name is Demetrius Flenory.

"I'm cooling son just loccdown for count!" Big Meech wrote to Lil Meech. The 23-year-old star replied the next day, "Dad just thinking about u, what u doing."

Big Meech then inquired about his son's TV stint, "Son why you didn't tell me you won the belt on wild'n Out? I just caught the end of it tonight!" He also thanked his son for advocating for his freedom, writing, "I heard you say Free Big Meech. Thank you I love you never forgetting about your Pops always making me very Proud!!!"

In the caption, Lil Meech wrote, "Life Is Good I Can't Complain." He added though, "But I Cant Enjoy It Until The Man Who Made All Of This Possible Is With Me… #FreeBigMeech."

Summer seemingly responded to Meech's post as she later shared a Spongebob meme of Squidward holding a piece of paper that reads, "I just miss my dad. I just miss my granny." She added in the caption, "Go to see the lady & heal that childhood trauma," seemingly referring to the woman Meech was caught in a ring camera video with.

  Editors' Pick

Meech appeared to catch wind of Summer's post as he seemed to follow her advice. He later posted a picture of a mystery woman licking his face.

Summer hinted at her split from Meech in late July. "Can't do that cheatin stuff," she wrote on her Instagram Story, insinuating that they broke up due to his infidelity.

Shortly afterwards, a ring camera video of Meech visiting a woman, who is not Summer, was leaked online. After helping carry her groceries inside, he appears to have stayed a while before exiting 17 minutes later.

Meech denied the cheating allegations after the video went viral. "D**n, I can't help my cousin bring the bags in the house?" he asked in a video posted on his own account. "We went to the grocery store, man," the "BMF" star added.

On Friday, August 4, Meech tried to act unbothered while watching Summer's performance at Sexyy Red's show in Atlanta. He appeared to avoid looking at his ex, who was twerking onstage.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Baby Groot Is Going on Brand New Mischievous Adventure in First 'I Am Groot' Season 2 Trailer

Usher Defends His 'Service' After Viral Onstage Moment With Keke Palmer Led to Relationship Drama
Related Posts
Lil Meech Tries Not to Look at Summer Walker Dancing Onstage

Lil Meech Tries Not to Look at Summer Walker Dancing Onstage

Lil Meech Trolled After Denying Cheating Allegation Despite Ring Camera Video

Lil Meech Trolled After Denying Cheating Allegation Despite Ring Camera Video

Lil Meech Clowned Over His 'Weak A** Acting' in Music Video for Rylo Rodriguez's Song 'Equal Dirt'

Lil Meech Clowned Over His 'Weak A** Acting' in Music Video for Rylo Rodriguez's Song 'Equal Dirt'

Model Slams Blogs for Running With Lil Meech's Child Rumor

Model Slams Blogs for Running With Lil Meech's Child Rumor

Latest News
Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence
  • Aug 07, 2023

Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence

Ryan Gosling Seen Helping Elderly Woman During Beach Outing With Eva Mendes and Kids
  • Aug 07, 2023

Ryan Gosling Seen Helping Elderly Woman During Beach Outing With Eva Mendes and Kids

Usher Defends His 'Service' After Viral Onstage Moment With Keke Palmer Led to Relationship Drama
  • Aug 07, 2023

Usher Defends His 'Service' After Viral Onstage Moment With Keke Palmer Led to Relationship Drama

Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split
  • Aug 07, 2023

Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split

Halsey Treats Fans to Topless Pic as She Explains Her 1-Year Absence
  • Aug 07, 2023

Halsey Treats Fans to Topless Pic as She Explains Her 1-Year Absence

Baby Groot Is Going on Brand New Mischievous Adventure in First 'I Am Groot' Season 2 Trailer
  • Aug 07, 2023

Baby Groot Is Going on Brand New Mischievous Adventure in First 'I Am Groot' Season 2 Trailer

Most Read
Jonathan Majors' Accuser Allegedly Fled the Country
Celebrity

Jonathan Majors' Accuser Allegedly Fled the Country

Sinead O'Connor's Last Wish Was to Die Without Ruining Her Kids' Lives

Sinead O'Connor's Last Wish Was to Die Without Ruining Her Kids' Lives

Tony Bennett's Wife Divulges His Final Words Before He Breathed His Last

Tony Bennett's Wife Divulges His Final Words Before He Breathed His Last

Lil Meech Tries Not to Look at Summer Walker Dancing Onstage

Lil Meech Tries Not to Look at Summer Walker Dancing Onstage

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Gush Over Each Other in Sweet Tributes on 4th Dating Anniversary

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Gush Over Each Other in Sweet Tributes on 4th Dating Anniversary

50 Cent Dishes on His Crush on 'Sexy' Helen Mirren

50 Cent Dishes on His Crush on 'Sexy' Helen Mirren

Sinead O'Connor Cried Over Having No One to Lean on

Sinead O'Connor Cried Over Having No One to Lean on

Kai Cenat Released From Jail After He Got Arrested for Causing Giveaway Mayhem

Kai Cenat Released From Jail After He Got Arrested for Causing Giveaway Mayhem

Roger Federer Loves 'Deep Diving' Into Fashion World as He Announces Capsule Collection

Roger Federer Loves 'Deep Diving' Into Fashion World as He Announces Capsule Collection