NeNe Leakes' Son Won't Be Released From Jail Until 2024

Bryson, who was arrested on drug possession in July, was hit with an additional charge of 'giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer' after lying about his identity.

Aug 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes' son will spend a longer time in prison. It was unveiled that Bryson Bryant, who was arrested on drug possession last month, reportedly was ordered to stay in Gwinnett County Jail until January 3, 2024.

Revealing the news was RadarOnline.com. A spokesperson in the sheriff's release office confirmed to the outlet that Bryson "is stuck behind bars for at least 152 more days."

Bryson was arrested on July 3 at around 1 A.M. at a home in Lawrenceville, Georgia for felony possession of Fentanyl, a Schedule II-controlled substance. In addition to the drug charge, he was hit with a misdemeanor "loitering/prowling" charge.

Police claimed in the arrest records that Bryson was at the address in question "evading police and claiming he knew the people that lived at the residence which was false." When asked for his name, Bryson told officers he was his younger brother Brentt, whom NeNe had with her late husband Gregg Leakes. As a result, the first few filings in the criminal case have Brentt's name on it. Bryson and Brentt do not share the same father.

Prosecutors have since added a charge of "giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer." The updated filing listed the defendant as Bryson Rashard Bryant with a date of birth of 12/26/1989.

NeNe has addressed Bryson's arrest, saying that there's nothing she can do about his addiction because she's already tried her best to help him. "He needs rehabilitation," the TV personality stated on Carlos King's "Reality with the King" podcast, which preview was obtained by PEOPLE.

"He needs a lot of counseling. Like many families out there, I have family members that are struggling with drugs and certain addictions. He has an addiction," she added. "He's been struggling with it for years. He's been in rehab for a couple of times and he still has come back out and relapsed."

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum admitted that it's been frustrating to see her son struggle, but there's nothing she can do until he's ready to help himself. "As a mom just to watch it, my hands are tied," she explained. "[There's] not much that I can do. For people who have had children or family members that have been on drugs, they know that they have to be ready. They have to simply be ready."

