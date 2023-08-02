 

Lil Meech Trolled After Denying Cheating Allegation Despite Ring Camera Video

After he was caught on camera visiting a woman who is not Summer Walker, the 'BMF' star claims that the woman was his cousin and he was merely helping her with some grocery bags.

  • Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lil Meech has offered some explanation after footage surfaced of him entering a home with a woman amid his split from Summer Walker, but people didn't buy it. As social media users began speculating that the video was connected to his ex-girlfriend's recent posts about the reason of their breakup, he denied that he was cheating on the singer.

A Houston-area DJ shared the ring camera video on Tuesday, August 1. In it, the actor/rapper was caught visiting a woman, who is not Summer. After helping carry her groceries inside, he appears to have stayed a while before exiting 17 minutes later.

Meech later took to his Instagram Story to clarify that the video isn't what it seems. He claimed that the woman in the video was his cousin and he was merely helping her with the bags.

"D**n, I can't help my cousin bring the bags in the house?" he asked in a video posted on Monday afternoon. "We went to the grocery store, man," the "BMF" star added, but his sly smirk at the end had people speculating he may be lying.

"He was better off just letting whoever think whatever lol," one user wrote. "DUDE what [groceries] did [you] have?" another person asked with a couple of face with tears of joy emojis. The same person pointed out, "And [look] at the slick smile at the end."

Meech has also been trolled by fellow actors, with his "BMF" co-star Da'Vinchi posting on his own Story, "Yoooo leave me out of this ! But I think he was helping his cousin with the groceries."

"Power Book II: Ghost" actor Michael Rainey Jr. weighed in on the cheating allegation, "I knew 4nem wasnt't lying." Another "Power" star, Gianni Paolo, reacted by posting a meme of Meech with a caption that read, "When they look up your phone number at the grocery store but your membership not coming up."

Before the ring camera footage made its way out online, Summer hinted at her split from Meech via her Instagram Stories. "Can't do that cheatin stuff," she wrote on Monday, insinuating that they broke up due to his infidelity.

In a separate post, the R&B star called him out as writing, "It's just crazy how a n***a will really try to pursue the f**k out of you for 2 years, make you meet they whole family, wanna be around you and your kids all day, & pay bills just to embarrass you to the world lmao. I don't understand men but ima git it to God."

