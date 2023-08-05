50 Cent Dishes on His Crush on 'Sexy' Helen Mirren

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik/KIKA Press Celebrity

In his Men's Health September cover story, the 'In Da Club' rapper also reveals that he is developing Eminem's movie '8 Mile' into a television series.

Aug 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Age is just a number for 50 Cent. In his Men's Health September cover story, the 48-year-old rapper discussed his long-standing celebrity crush on Helen Mirren, whom he called "sexy."

Of the 78-year-old Oscar-winning actress, the "In Da Club" spitter gushed, "She'll look at you, and you go, 'Oh s**t!' " He further raved, "I don't care how old she get, I don't give a f**k what nobody says, she's sexy."

He then recalled meeting the "1923" actress at the 57th annual Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco back in 2017. "Her husband was just right there with her, he's going, 'Oh, that's just what she does,' " the hip-hop star shared, referring to Helen's director husband Taylor Hackford. "He notices what you notice, that she's sexy. It's confidence. It's everything she is for all of these years. She's going to be sexy forever."

Fiddy first talked about his celebrity crush on Helen during his appearance on "CONAN" back in 2018. "She just looked at me and there was this interesting thing going on in her eyes," he told host Conan O'Brien at the time. "It's a different thing, like old Hollywood is rich, but it's another thing. It's this confidence thing from being tested and proven."

"And she looks at you like she knows she's sexy, and her husband is not far behind while she's doing this shit. But she still has the habit of looking at you that way, and it's just the way it is," he went on to divulge.

Back to his Men's Health cover story, 50 Cent revealed that he is developing Eminem's movie "8 Mile" into a television series. The rapper said audiences "should expect it to be just as big as the feature film and just huge."

"It'll be huge," he teased. "The time period Eight Mile was captured in was further back, so as we're moving into modern times, you'll see how we function now - technology changed, th way people entered the music business [changed]."

