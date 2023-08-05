 

Report: Music Producer Teases New Songs On Kanye West's Upcoming Album

Cover Images/JENNIFER GRAYLOCK
During a QnA session on Reddit, Orlando 'Fya Man' Wilder offers some new insights into the 'Gold Digger' emcee's new project, which will be a follow-up to his 'Donda 2' album.

  • Aug 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - More details of Kanye West's alleged new album are here. Music producer Orlando "Fya Man" Wilder offered some new insights into the "Gold Digger" rapper's new project, which will serve as a follow-up to his "Donda 2" album.

On Friday, August 4, Fya Man held an AMA on Reddit where he talked about his career and upcoming music. During the Q&A session, the Chicago producer confirmed that Ye is back in the lab for new music.

Of the new songs, Fya Man said that they are as "old Ye but new with the times." The producer, who wrote and produced multiple songs on the Yeezy designer's "Donda" album, also confirmed that the controversial star was working on the album at his birthday party back in June, saying, "Music was worked on heavily, and the party was amazing."

Fya Man added that he's started working with Ye again lately. Not stopping there, he noted that the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian doesn't plan in bringing back any tracks from his "Donda 2" album, which was released on February 23, 2022 despite being unfinished.

While Ye hasn't released a new single after "Donda 2", he served as a producer on Travis Scott (II)'s new album "Utopia". The "Famous" rhymer was credited as a writer on three tracks on the new album, including "Thank God", "God's Country" and "Telekinesis" while "Modern Jam" appears to utilize a version of the beat that Travis created for "I Am a God" on Ye's 2013 album, "Yeezus".

Last month, rapper Rooga also revealed that Ye's working on a new album. When appearing on the "No Jumper" podcast, he told host Adam22, "He's working on an album." The emcee, however, didn't offer more details as he only repeated his initial statement.

Music aside, Ye is currently enjoying Italian vacation with his wife Bianca Censori. In new photos, the 28-year-old Australian architect left little to the imagination with a sheer bra top that came in a nude color during a lunch date. She also could be seen getting out of a car without any pairs of shoes. Ye also went barefoot for the occasion.

Related Posts
