Jonathan Majors' Accuser Allegedly Fled the Country

Cover Images/KOI SOJER Celebrity

The 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' star's ex-girlfriend, who alleged that the actor struck her on the face during an altercation in March, is facing assault charge as she is reportedly the aggressor in this case.

Aug 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jonathan Majors' accuser has reportedly gone MIA amid the impending trial in assault case. The actor's ex-girlfriend, who claimed he struck her on the face with an open hand and cut her ear, and grabbed her hand during an altercation in March, has reportedly fled the country as authorities seek to charge her with assault.

According to a tweet by journalist Dennis Byron on Thursday, August 3, "Hollywood Actor Jonathan Majors arrived to NY Criminal court today for trial only to learn that prosecutors aren't ready to present their case. The problem is that his accuser has fled the country and NYPD is looking to charge her with assault. His girlfriend Megan Good [sic] was by his side during the brief appearance."

Dennis went on noting that the case may be dismissed if the accuser doesn't show up on the next trial date. "If his accuser doesn't appear in court on September 6th, it's my guess the case will be put in the dumpster. #NoFaceNoCase," he added in a separate tweet.

Jonathan showed up in the New York Criminal Court for a trial on Thursday, only to encounter a major delay. The prosecution was not prepared to present their case due to the absence of the accuser, who is reportedly the aggressor in this case. "We look forward to presenting the full facts and evidence at trial," a representative for the Manhattan district attorney's office said to The Times.

During his brief appearance, the "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" star was accompanied by his current girlfriend Meagan Good. His attorney Priya Chaudhry said that since March, the actor has "had his life, career, and reputation torn apart." She added of her client, "Yet he remains unwavering in his determination to be absolved from this harrowing ordeal."

Jonathan was charged with accounts of assault and aggravated harassment following an alleged domestic dispute with his girlfriend at the time, Grace Jabbari. At the time of arrest, the 30-year-old woman told officers that she was assaulted and taken to the hospital with "minor injuries to her head and neck." The 33-year-old actor has pleaded not guilty to the four charges leveled against him. Another charge, of strangulation, was dropped.

You can share this post!