 

Jonathan Majors' Accuser Allegedly Fled the Country

Jonathan Majors' Accuser Allegedly Fled the Country
Cover Images/KOI SOJER
Celebrity

The 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' star's ex-girlfriend, who alleged that the actor struck her on the face during an altercation in March, is facing assault charge as she is reportedly the aggressor in this case.

  • Aug 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jonathan Majors' accuser has reportedly gone MIA amid the impending trial in assault case. The actor's ex-girlfriend, who claimed he struck her on the face with an open hand and cut her ear, and grabbed her hand during an altercation in March, has reportedly fled the country as authorities seek to charge her with assault.

According to a tweet by journalist Dennis Byron on Thursday, August 3, "Hollywood Actor Jonathan Majors arrived to NY Criminal court today for trial only to learn that prosecutors aren't ready to present their case. The problem is that his accuser has fled the country and NYPD is looking to charge her with assault. His girlfriend Megan Good [sic] was by his side during the brief appearance."

Dennis went on noting that the case may be dismissed if the accuser doesn't show up on the next trial date. "If his accuser doesn't appear in court on September 6th, it's my guess the case will be put in the dumpster. #NoFaceNoCase," he added in a separate tweet.

  Editors' Pick

Jonathan showed up in the New York Criminal Court for a trial on Thursday, only to encounter a major delay. The prosecution was not prepared to present their case due to the absence of the accuser, who is reportedly the aggressor in this case. "We look forward to presenting the full facts and evidence at trial," a representative for the Manhattan district attorney's office said to The Times.

During his brief appearance, the "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" star was accompanied by his current girlfriend Meagan Good. His attorney Priya Chaudhry said that since March, the actor has "had his life, career, and reputation torn apart." She added of her client, "Yet he remains unwavering in his determination to be absolved from this harrowing ordeal."

Jonathan was charged with accounts of assault and aggravated harassment following an alleged domestic dispute with his girlfriend at the time, Grace Jabbari. At the time of arrest, the 30-year-old woman told officers that she was assaulted and taken to the hospital with "minor injuries to her head and neck." The 33-year-old actor has pleaded not guilty to the four charges leveled against him. Another charge, of strangulation, was dropped.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reflects on Stardom

Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Facing Charges After Causing Chaos With Giveaway
Related Posts
Jonathan Majors' Attorney Responds to His Two Ex-Girlfriends' Abuse Allegations

Jonathan Majors' Attorney Responds to His Two Ex-Girlfriends' Abuse Allegations

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Go Rug Shopping After Morocco Trip

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Go Rug Shopping After Morocco Trip

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Dining Out at Red Lobster With Her Family Amid Romance Rumors

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Dining Out at Red Lobster With Her Family Amid Romance Rumors

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Spotted Traveling Together Amid Dating Rumors

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Spotted Traveling Together Amid Dating Rumors

Latest News
Jonathan Majors' Accuser Allegedly Fled the Country
  • Aug 05, 2023

Jonathan Majors' Accuser Allegedly Fled the Country

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reflects on Stardom
  • Aug 05, 2023

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reflects on Stardom

Johnny Manziel Confesses He Planned for Gun Suicide Following End of NFL Career
  • Aug 05, 2023

Johnny Manziel Confesses He Planned for Gun Suicide Following End of NFL Career

Sinead O'Connor Warned She Would've Been Smacked by Joe Pesci for Ripping the Pope's Pic
  • Aug 05, 2023

Sinead O'Connor Warned She Would've Been Smacked by Joe Pesci for Ripping the Pope's Pic

Shannon Beador Hits Back at Gina Kirschenheiter's Accusation of Copying Her Outfit
  • Aug 05, 2023

Shannon Beador Hits Back at Gina Kirschenheiter's Accusation of Copying Her Outfit

'Lion King' Actor Clifton Oliver Dies at 47 After Battling Long Illness
  • Aug 05, 2023

'Lion King' Actor Clifton Oliver Dies at 47 After Battling Long Illness

Most Read
Tori Spelling Reportedly Turns Down Mom Candy's Offer to Stay at a House She Found
Celebrity

Tori Spelling Reportedly Turns Down Mom Candy's Offer to Stay at a House She Found

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Wears See-Through Nude Top During Italy Outing

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Wears See-Through Nude Top During Italy Outing

Sandra Bullock 'Hoping' for Miracle Amid Rocky Relationship With Boyfriend Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock 'Hoping' for Miracle Amid Rocky Relationship With Boyfriend Bryan Randall

Celine Dion Still Hopeful Though There's No 'Medicine That Works' for Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion Still Hopeful Though There's No 'Medicine That Works' for Stiff Person Syndrome

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Almost Spills Out of Tiny Bikini Top and Goes Barefoot in Italy

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Almost Spills Out of Tiny Bikini Top and Goes Barefoot in Italy

Tori Spelling Faces 'Real' Financial Crisis After Spotted Living in RV

Tori Spelling Faces 'Real' Financial Crisis After Spotted Living in RV

Lizzo Gets Support From Kristin Chenoweth, Selma Blair and More Amid Lawsuit

Lizzo Gets Support From Kristin Chenoweth, Selma Blair and More Amid Lawsuit

Bethenny Frankel Reminds the Benefit of Doubt as She Weighs In on Lizzo Lawsuit

Bethenny Frankel Reminds the Benefit of Doubt as She Weighs In on Lizzo Lawsuit

Khloe Kardashian Shares Photos From Son Tatum's 1st Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian Shares Photos From Son Tatum's 1st Birthday Party