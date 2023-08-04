 

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Wears See-Through Nude Top During Italy Outing

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Wears See-Through Nude Top During Italy Outing
Cover Images/Instagram/JENNIFER GRAYLOCK
Celebrity

During a lunch date with the 'Flashing Lights' rapper in Florence, Italy, the Australian architect is captured on camera exposing her breasts in a sheer nude bra top.

  • Aug 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's wife has chosen to wear another revealing outfit. When she and the "Flashing Lights" rapper enjoyed an outing in Italy, Bianca Censori was caught on camera exposing her breasts under a see-through nude top.

On Thursday, August 3, the 28-year-old Australian architect left little to the imagination with the sheer bra top that came in a nude color. In pictures published by Daily Mail, she also could be seen getting out of a car without any pairs of shoes.

For the day out, Bianca paired her revealing top with a long white skirt that came with a knee-high slit on its back side and a very low waist design that allowed the upper part of her butt cheeks to be seen. She also covered her hair with a sheer headpiece in nude color.

Bianca was going for a lunch date with Kanye, who also went barefoot, for the occasion. In contrast to her, however, the "I Wonder" spitter opted to go with an all-black ensemble. He went topless under a buttoned long-sleeved black blazer that came with a plunging neckline. He also donned a pair of loose long black pants.

  Editors' Pick

In some of the photos, Biance and Kanye could be seen sporting rings on their fingers. The two also carried their mobile phones, and seemed to have chosen to go without bringing bags.

Other pictures presented Bianca and Kanye enjoying their lunch together in an outdoor restaurant setting. At one point, the hip-hop artist was spotted smiling from ear to ear as the couple had a conversation with an unidentified man.

This was not the first time Bianca wore a revealing outfit while on an Italian getaway with Kanye. On Tuesday, August 1, she was spotted sporting a black string bikini top that appeared to be one size smaller than her actual size. She also went barefoot at that time, but added a pair of long black leggings and a scarf in silver color.

During this outing, the Yeezy architectural designer carried a black handbag and let her brunette hair in short pixie cut be seen without a headpiece. In addition to the bag, she was also spotted holding a stack of books in one hand.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Len Wiseman's Fiancee CJ Franco Lost Her Engagement Ring Shortly After His Proposal
Related Posts
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Almost Spills Out of Tiny Bikini Top and Goes Barefoot in Italy

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Almost Spills Out of Tiny Bikini Top and Goes Barefoot in Italy

Kanye West's X/Twitter Account Reinstated After He Vows to Stop Posting Anti-Semitic Content

Kanye West's X/Twitter Account Reinstated After He Vows to Stop Posting Anti-Semitic Content

Kanye West Caught Heat for Making Daughter North Wear KKK Hoodie

Kanye West Caught Heat for Making Daughter North Wear KKK Hoodie

Kanye West Receives Zero Donations for 2024 Presidential Campaign in Weeks

Kanye West Receives Zero Donations for 2024 Presidential Campaign in Weeks

Latest News
Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Secret NYC Date Detailed
  • Aug 04, 2023

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Secret NYC Date Detailed

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Wears See-Through Nude Top During Italy Outing
  • Aug 04, 2023

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Wears See-Through Nude Top During Italy Outing

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a 'Nice Time' at Her Early Birthday Dinner
  • Aug 04, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a 'Nice Time' at Her Early Birthday Dinner

Len Wiseman's Fiancee CJ Franco Lost Her Engagement Ring Shortly After His Proposal
  • Aug 04, 2023

Len Wiseman's Fiancee CJ Franco Lost Her Engagement Ring Shortly After His Proposal

Sarah Ferguson Gives Her Reconstructed Breast a Name
  • Aug 04, 2023

Sarah Ferguson Gives Her Reconstructed Breast a Name

Khloe Kardashian Shares Photos From Son Tatum's 1st Birthday Party
  • Aug 04, 2023

Khloe Kardashian Shares Photos From Son Tatum's 1st Birthday Party

Most Read
Carmen Electra Shares Thirst Trap After Photographed Distraught in Public
Celebrity

Carmen Electra Shares Thirst Trap After Photographed Distraught in Public

Tori Spelling and Kids Spotted Living in RV After Moving Out of Motel

Tori Spelling and Kids Spotted Living in RV After Moving Out of Motel

Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash Over Her Bratz Dolls

Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash Over Her Bratz Dolls

Meghan Markle Thinks Kate Middleton Is Never Held Accountable for Her Actions

Meghan Markle Thinks Kate Middleton Is Never Held Accountable for Her Actions

Sofia Vergara Hands Her Dog to Joe Manganiello Amid Divorce as the Pooch 'Hates' Her

Sofia Vergara Hands Her Dog to Joe Manganiello Amid Divorce as the Pooch 'Hates' Her

Bettye LaVette Recalls How She Ended Up Working as Prostitute in New York

Bettye LaVette Recalls How She Ended Up Working as Prostitute in New York

Lizzo Talked About Her Interest in Banana Sex-Show Years Before Bombshell Lawsuit

Lizzo Talked About Her Interest in Banana Sex-Show Years Before Bombshell Lawsuit

Sinead O'Connor Admitted to Be Jealous of Her Sister's Beautiful Hair in Resurfaced Interview

Sinead O'Connor Admitted to Be Jealous of Her Sister's Beautiful Hair in Resurfaced Interview

'Traumatized' Angus Cloud Couldn't Attend Dad's Ashes Scattering Ceremony Days Before His Death

'Traumatized' Angus Cloud Couldn't Attend Dad's Ashes Scattering Ceremony Days Before His Death