Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Wears See-Through Nude Top During Italy Outing

Cover Images/Instagram/JENNIFER GRAYLOCK Celebrity

During a lunch date with the 'Flashing Lights' rapper in Florence, Italy, the Australian architect is captured on camera exposing her breasts in a sheer nude bra top.

Aug 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's wife has chosen to wear another revealing outfit. When she and the "Flashing Lights" rapper enjoyed an outing in Italy, Bianca Censori was caught on camera exposing her breasts under a see-through nude top.

On Thursday, August 3, the 28-year-old Australian architect left little to the imagination with the sheer bra top that came in a nude color. In pictures published by Daily Mail, she also could be seen getting out of a car without any pairs of shoes.

For the day out, Bianca paired her revealing top with a long white skirt that came with a knee-high slit on its back side and a very low waist design that allowed the upper part of her butt cheeks to be seen. She also covered her hair with a sheer headpiece in nude color.

Bianca was going for a lunch date with Kanye, who also went barefoot, for the occasion. In contrast to her, however, the "I Wonder" spitter opted to go with an all-black ensemble. He went topless under a buttoned long-sleeved black blazer that came with a plunging neckline. He also donned a pair of loose long black pants.

In some of the photos, Biance and Kanye could be seen sporting rings on their fingers. The two also carried their mobile phones, and seemed to have chosen to go without bringing bags.

Other pictures presented Bianca and Kanye enjoying their lunch together in an outdoor restaurant setting. At one point, the hip-hop artist was spotted smiling from ear to ear as the couple had a conversation with an unidentified man.

This was not the first time Bianca wore a revealing outfit while on an Italian getaway with Kanye. On Tuesday, August 1, she was spotted sporting a black string bikini top that appeared to be one size smaller than her actual size. She also went barefoot at that time, but added a pair of long black leggings and a scarf in silver color.

During this outing, the Yeezy architectural designer carried a black handbag and let her brunette hair in short pixie cut be seen without a headpiece. In addition to the bag, she was also spotted holding a stack of books in one hand.

