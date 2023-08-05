 

Billie Eilish Seemingly Teases New Era as She Debuts New Red Hair
The Grammy and Oscar winner has shown a variety of hairstyles lately as she was seen sporting black hair in some of her recent social media posts.

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish has debuted new hair color. The "Happier Than Ever" hitmaker has dyed her hair red and showed it off on social media, prompting fans to assume that she's ready for a "new era" in her career.

On Thursday, August 3, the 21-year-old shared on Instagram a photo of her sporting new bright red roots and black tresses. For her outfit, the Grammy and Oscar winner wore a Chicago Bulls basketball jersey and layers of silver chains, the same outfit she wore while performing at Lollapalooza.

In the caption of the post, Billie simply wrote, "remember me?"

Many have since reacted to the snap, with one fan exclaiming, "OMG BILLIE NEW ERA??" Another echoed similar sentiment, "WE GOT A NEW ERAAAAAA." Someone else penned, "SOMETHING IS HAPPENING WTFFFFF."

Billie has shown a variety of hairstyles lately. In some of her recent posts, the "Lovely" songstress sported black hair. Meanwhile, in the music video for "What Was I Made For?", which is a part of the "Barbie" soundtrack, the singer went blonde as she channeled the doll.

In July, Billie revealed that she loved playing with her Barbies to express her personality. "Oh gosh. Well, Barbie was my childhood. Truly, Barbie was my every day as a kid. It's a beautiful doll, please. She's everything, too. She's everyone," she said to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

"There's so many Barbies and there's so many different versions and different… all my Barbies had their own personalities and opinions and thoughts, and styles and ideas of the world," the sister of FINNEAS continued. "And I was just a little kid talking for them, but they still had the personality to me."

Billie noted that she had to keep her part in the movie a "secret" for so long. She also divulged that her involvement in the summer comedy, which stars Margot Robbie in the title role and Ryan Gosling as Ken, came about after a casual phone call with director Greta Gerwig and composer Mark Ronson.

"God, it's so funny that it's all out now or coming out now because it's been such a secret for so long. At some point at the end of last year, Finneas was like, 'Dude, would you want to make a song for Barbie?' " she recalled. "And I was like, 'What?' I was like, 'Where did you get that question? Why did that come into your brain?' "

