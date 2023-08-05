 

Blueface Spoils BM Jaidyn Alexis With a Brand New Mercedes G-Wagon
The 'Respect My Cryppin' ' rapper goes above and beyond in showing his love to his baby mama Jaidyn after he broke up with Chrisean Rock, who is currently pregnant with his child.

  • Aug 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Blueface continued to show how much he loves his baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis. On Wednesday, August 2, the "Thotiana" rapper surprised Jaidyn with a brand new Mercedes G-Wagon.

In a video, Blueface could be seen taking Jaidyn and their two kids to what seems to be a car dealership as she had a blindfold on. Jaidyn couldn't believe it at first, prompting the rapper to say, "You know you a superstar and s**t now. You can't just be [riding in anything]."

Moments later, the couple and their children left the building with Jaidyn behind the wheel. The family was riding out while jamming to Jaidyn's recent single, "Stewie".

Blueface and Jaidyn got more smitten after he split from Chrisean Rock, who is currently pregnant with his child. Last week, the "Crazy in Love" co-stars had a back-and-forth on Twitter for a few days, with the pregnant raptress accusing her ex of driving her to drink.

Blueface himself called Chrisean his "side b***h." He argued, "When that lie detector test episode drop you guys will understand y I demoted chrisean to side bih,” he wrote, referring to the their reality TV show. "Yo main bih gotta keep it [100] even when it hurts the position I'm in my main gotta listen over a jail call if need be it's a lot of assets involved I can't depend on no liar."

In response, Chrisean fired back, "What side b***h?" She further fumed, "If u had b***hes n I had n***as I say it was a regular toxic situation …we fell out cuz I don't want you controlling me. 'You ain't my b***h if I can't control u.' it was cool till u started saying only u can cheat."

