Serena Williams Unveils Sex of Baby No. 2 in Lavish Party

Instagram Celebrity

In a newly-uploaded YouTube video, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion admits to feeling nervous before finding out the gender of her unborn child with husband Alexis Ohanian.

Aug 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Serena Williams has made public the gender of her baby number two. Expecting another child with husband Alexis Ohanian, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion treated fans to a sneak peek at the lavish gender reveal party for her unborn second child.

On Monday, July 31, the 41-year-old athlete uploaded a video on her official YouTube channel titled "The BIG REVEAL!" In the six-minute clip, she revealed that her family is expecting another baby girl as they threw a "baby shower/gender reveal" party.

Coming to the bash, Serena donned a white mini skirt that came with pink stripes, a short-sleeved white tee, pink and purple necklaces. About the gender revelation itself, she admitted before the event, "I'm a little nervous because I don't have any contingency plan if it turns out to be a boy."

At one point in the footage, Serena's husband Alexis shared his plan to prank Serena with a cake. Instead of revealing the gender through a pink cake for a girl and blue one for a boy, he decided to troll his wife with a yellow cake. "I'm doing this because I want to troll her and Olympia into thinking that this is the reveal of Jelly Bean," he quietly whispered to the camera.

"She will cut into this cake and probably be disappointed and hopefully appreciate my troll," he continued. "But, we'll see. I don't know if she's gonna be a professional about it. She might see this cake come out, roll her eyes, and say, This guy had one job and he gave me a goddamn cake gender reveal.' But we'll see. There's a reveal after the reveal."

The video further captured the moment Serena cut the cake. Upon learning that she got pranked by her husband, she put the yellow cake on a plate and attempted to smoosh his face. Later on, Serena and other guests were informed that Alexis had planned a more creative way to reveal the gender of their unborn child.

"We are actually going to reveal Jelly Bean's sex. The way we're going to do it, though, is with a little style and some spectacular lights," Alexis explained. He further instructed a disc jockey to play some music and told everyone to "draw attention to the heavens." After sometime, a group of lit up drones showed a writing on the sky that spelled out, "It's a girl."

Serena, Alexis and their first child, Olympia, appeared to be overjoyed with the fact that they are expecting a baby girl. Olympia was also captured excitedly wrapping her arms around her father's neck with a wide smile on her face. Her parents, in the meantime, shared a joyful kiss.

You can share this post!