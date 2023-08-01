 

Cardi B Unfazed After Named a Suspect in Battery Case Over Mic-Throwing Incident

In her first Instagram post since a fan reported a battery after the 'WAP' femcee threw a mic at her, the Grammy Award winner is seen having fun with her husband Offset during their stay in Las Vegas.

  • Aug 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cardi B is seemingly unfazed by a new battery allegation. Not letting the recent mic-throwing incident and its aftermath ruin her mood, the Bronx star appeared to have a lot of fun during the remainder of her time in Las Vegas.

On Monday, July 31, the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker shared her first post on Instagram since she's named a suspect in battery case. In the clip, she and her husband Offset were letting loose as they soaked in a rooftop pool.

The mother of two flaunted her curves in a two-piece red bikini. She twerked on her husband and smoked in the video as her husband, who went shirtless in a pair of swimming trunks was doing pull-ups on the pool handrail. "What happens in Vegas,stays in Vegas," she captioned the video, which is set to the couple's new collaboration "Jealousy".

Cardi was caught on camera throwing a mic at her fan during her show at Drai's Nightclub on Saturday, July 29. In the middle of her performance, a woman was seen throwing drink at her.

Looking startled, the Grammy Award winner spontaneously launched the microphone at the woman. Security then intervened while the rap star yelled from the stage. After getting her microphone back, she told the audience, "I said splash my p***y not my face b***h."

Prior to that, Cardi encouraged fans to toss water at her as she talked about how "hot" she was on stage. "Throw me some water up here, b***h, 'cause I'm hot," she said in a clip. "Give me some water," she added, seemingly meaning to drink, before a crew member handed her the bottle and she drank from it.

The "WAP" raptress then went to the edge of the stage to again encourage fans to keep her cool with water splashes. She showed her back to the audience and asked her fans to pour more water over her behind. "Yeah, b***h," she exclaimed.

One day after the incident, a woman, who claimed she was struck by Cardi's mic, reported it to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department. "On July 30, 2023, an individual came into an LVMPD police station to report a battery," the LVMPD stated. "According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage."

The case is currently under investigation by the LVMPD, but no arrests or citations have been issued. Cardi has not given a direct response to the battery report.

