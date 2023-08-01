Emily Ratajkowski's Ex Sebastian Bear-McClard Hangs Out With Model Ava Pearlman in NYC

Cover Images/Instagram/Mike Reed/ACE PICTURES Celebrity

The disgraced film producer's new sighting with the model comes amid accusations that he cheated on the 'Blurred Lines' beauty and that he groomed two teenagers.

AceShowbiz - Sebastian Bear-McClard has seemingly found a new lady after his split from Emily Ratajkowski. The disgraced film producer was photographed stepping out with model Ava Pearlman in New York City on Sunday, July 30.

In some pictures circulating online, Sebastian and Ava were seen strolling through the Big Apple. For the casual outing, the 42-year-old dressed in a plain white T-shirt, bold blue shorts, New Balance trainers and high "Daydreamer" socks as he carried a canvas tote bag and cell phone.

As for Ava, the model put her svelte abs on display as she rocked a white crop top while keeping cool in a green mini skirt and bright pink crocs. Her hair was styled in vibrant curls with a classic center part as she kept her accessories minimal with a pair of silver hoop earrings.

The pair were seemingly enjoying their relaxing outing. They were allegedly seen chatting as they strolled through the city.

Sebastian's new sighting with Ava arrived after Emily filed for divorce from him last year amid allegations that he cheated on her. The former couple, who married in 2018, shares son Sylvester Apollo Bear (2) together.

The cheating accusations weren't the only controversy that Sebastian was embroiled in. Back in March, he was accused of "grooming" two teenage girls via Instagram before sleeping with them. He allegedly contacted a 17-year-old on Instagram in 2016 before meeting her at a Soho loft. It was said that he promised the young girl that she would be able to meet Robert Pattinson on the set of the "Good Time", which was produced by Josh and Benny Safdie.

Once she arrived on set, the woman was shocked to find out that she had to shoot with an "actor who had recently been released from prison" naked. "[I] was utterly stunned and felt terrified," she recalled. "My distress only worsened when out of nowhere, [an actor] whispered in my ear if 'he could stick it in' while the cameras rolled. I said 'no.' "

The young woman reportedly began having sex with Sebastian shortly after the incident. They allegedly continued a consensual relationship for more than two years.

