Serena Williams Defended by Fans After Mocked Over Unrecognizable Appearance

When glamming up for Off-White FW24 show at Paris Fashion Week, the former tennis ace looks different with softened eyebrows and a darker shade of blonde, prompting allegations that she's trying to look white.

Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - Serena Williams has sparked a debate following her appearance at a fashion show in Paris. The former professional tennis player, who welcomed her second child in August 2023, recently attended Off-White FW24 show, which was titled "Black by Popular Demand", during Paris Fashion Week.

At the event, the mother of two glammed up in a black outfit to suit the occasion. She also debuted a darker shade of blonde in the hair department with her long tresses styled in big curls. She appeared to go with softened eyebrows, but her new look attracted the attention of social media users, who accused her of trying to look white.

On Sunday, March 3, The Neighborhood Talk posted a clip of Serena talking about the significance of the show's theme. "Be Yourself. Own who you are and black is popular. And it's culture, it's changing culture. It's been changing culture for decade," she said.

In the comments section, some people called Serena out for the alleged irony between her statement and her look. "saying be yourself while looking like michael jackson is crazy," one person remarked. Another claimed, "When your words don't quite match your actions. You were beautiful the way you were sis. You're still beautiful,but let's not act like we don't see the changes."

A confused fan asked, "Omg what did my sister dooooo," while someone else adamantly said, "Yall can't tell me this woman not morphing into a white woman." A fifth critic said, "it keeps getting worse... giving Mufasa." Another curious fan inquired, "Does she get fillers?? Why does her face always look puffy and swollen? Her makeup is MUCH better than usual but something is still off about her face."

However, many have since rushed to Serena's defense, with one stating, "She looks like herself to me." Another clapped back at the naysayers, "Y'all bullied this woman relentlessly for YEARS on end. I fully support anything she's done to make herself feel pretty whether the public likes it or not. You all have been the most nasty, vile, disrespectful, and dehumanizing mfs when it comes to her & her black features."

"You're overreacting over some hyper-make up session lad. That was a picture of her bare face on her insta some weeks back. So what's w the bleaching allegations lol," another wrote, as someone insisted, "What's sad though? She has on makeup. Her nose hasn't been altered. She has the same lips, same face essentially. What's sad?"

"She looks beautiful. She softened her eyes brows up a little bit, I'm a huge Serena fan so yall leave my booski alone," another fan explained, while one other responded to the criticism, "My God this woman has on makeup and they on here trying to convince WOMEN she got her face done lord take us away now."

