 

Erykah Badu Called 'Petty' for Throwing Shade at Beyonce Over Their Similar Tour Looks

The 'Otherside of the Game' songstress is met with pushback after insinuating that the 'Drunk in Love' hitmaker is copying her style with a big hat during the latter's 'Renaissance' tour.

  • Aug 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Erykah Badu is feeling the wrath of BeyHive. The artist, who has earned the nickname Queen of Neo Soul, has been dragged online after she threw shade at Beyonce Knowles over their similar tour looks.

The "Didn't Cha Know?" songstress pointed out the similarities via her Instagram Story on Monday, July 31. She first posted a picture of Beyonce onstage during her "Renaissance" tour stop in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday, July 29. The former Destiny's Child member wore a wide-brim hat in the picture. "Hmm," she wrote over the photo.

The 52-year-old then followed it up with a picture of her in a similar accessory. "I guess I'm everybody's stylist," she captioned her own snap, insinuating that Queen Bey has copied her style for the "Renaissance" tour.

Many disagreed with Erykah, as Beyonce's fans quickly pointed out that the 41-year-old diva has pulled off the look since her "Formation" era in 2016. "Now she know damn well Beyonce been doin that since 2016," one of them claimed.

Another attempted to inform Erykah, "now Ms. Badu .. she been wearing this SAME 'Formation' style hat since 2016 Lemonade era & has since for years in various colors ; you felt like saying something TODAY?" A third similarly said, "Beyonce was doing this during the formation tour lmao why she ain't say nothing then? Erykuh I love u but sometimes ur character is questionable."

A fourth commenter slammed Erykah, writing, "She woke up bored, cause this is so petty and dumb." A fifth weighed in, "Idc who wore it first but Beyonce wore it better. And honestly you can keep the top hat."

Someone else urged the "Window Seat" singer to drop that negative attitude, imploring, "Erykah…..I love you DOWNNNNN but, let's not do that. Please! Thank you so much!"

Beyonce has not responded to Erykah's accusation, but she previously showed love for the Dallas native. The Ivy Park founder shouted out Erykah on the remix to her "Renaissance" cut "Break My Soul" alongside other female music icons such as Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack, Kelly Rowland and Lizzo.

