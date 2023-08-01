 

Angus Cloud's Mom Reported 'Possible Overdose' in 911 Call Before His Death

The 'Euphoria' star's mother made a 911 call when she found her son unresponsive on Monday morning, July 31, but the official cause of death is unknown at this point.

  • Aug 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - A 911 call made by Angus Cloud's mom revealed his "possible overdose" before his sudden passing. The mother of the "Euphoria" star made the call around 11:30 A.M. on Monday, July 31 after finding him unresponsive at his family's home in Oakland.

In redacted audio of the 911 call obtained by TMZ, Oakland PD and Fire Dept. responded to the 911 call made by Angus mother. She reported that the actor did not have a pulse. He was eventually pronounced dead on the scene.

It should be noted though that the official cause of death is unknown at this point as police have launched an investigation into it.

Angus' shocking death was confirmed by his family on Monday. "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss," his family said in a statement.

They added, "The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss," the family concluded.

Angus was allegedly battling suicidal thoughts after getting back from burying his father in Ireland. Months before his tragic passing, a man claiming to be the actor's former talent manager detailed his alleged struggle with substance abuse in a lengthy Twitter screed.

Diomi Cordero revealed in April that he worked as Angus' talent manager in 2021 after the two met a rehab clinic where he claimed Cloud was a patient at the time. He claimed that the actor continued to struggle with drug addiction after he was discharged from the rehab facility.

Diomi recalled the time Angus alleged relapsed during a July 4 barbecue in 2021. "Upon entering his premises and attempting to greet him with a hug, it became immediately apparent that he had resumed substance abuse, a mere two days after completing his treatment," Diomi said.

Diomi claimed that the "situation gradually deteriorated" over the next few months and said that by November 2021, Angus had "evidently relinquished control of his addiction." He then received a distressing phone call from the actor's roommate, who said that the "North Hollywood" star was struggling to breathe.

Diomi said he rushed over to Angus' home, where he administered Narcan and performed CPR. "Regrettably, as he regained consciousness, Angus vomited onto my face," he tweeted. Diomi said their working relationship ended following the alleged incident.

