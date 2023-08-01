Alicia Keys' Son Criticizes Her Revealing Concert Outfit

Instagram Celebrity

While accompanying his 'Girl on Fire' singer mother backstage in Brooklyn, 8-year-old Genesis expresses his displeasure upon seeing her revealing top and heart-shaped pasties.

Aug 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Alicia Keys' son has criticized his mother's concert outfit. Upon seeing his singer mother wearing a revealing top and heart-shaped pasties for her Brooklyn gig in New York City, 8-year-old Genesis did not hold back in voicing his thoughts on her choice of stage costumes.

On Friday, July 28, Alicia shared an Instagram video documenting the moment she had a discussion with her young son over her July 12 concert outfit. In the shared clip, her 8-year-old was accompanying her getting ready backstage, and was looking at her wearing pink heart-shaped pasties under a black crop top.

Seemingly not impressed by his mother's stage ensemble, Genesis asked Alicia, "[Are you] really going to do this, Mom?" In response, Alicia questioned back, "What's wrong?" Genesis then pointed to the stickers and stated, "The heart." Alicia, however, replied, "It's cool."

When Genesis further asked, "So everybody can see your boobs?" Alicia went on to explain and assured him, "They can't, they just see a heart." The young boy then declared, "I've never seen somebody do that." Alicia then pointed out to Genesis, "Well you're only 8."

Alicia was later seen doing her choreography to show Genesis what people would see. Her boy, however, suggested her to do squat moves and claps instead of swinging her arms up in the air. Brushing off her son's suggestion, the "If I Ain't Got You" singer added, "It's not a big deal. It's boobs. Everyone has boobs."

Along with the video, Alicia wrote in her caption, "Genesis was not a fan of my pasties." Adding a series of rolling on the floor laughing emoji, she went on to recall, "There is NOTHING like a hometown show. Brooklyn, I felt every part of your love [a slew of purple heart emojis] Full recap on my YouTube!"

Alicia's video of Genesis criticizing her outfit quickly drew positive online responses. In the comments section, her husband Swizz Beatz could not help but burst into laughter at the mother and son's backstage interaction. He wrote, "My guy [a smiling face with tears of joy emoji]."

One fan shared a similar sentiment and stated, "I just love Genesis. He literally speaks his own little mind. That's your security literally in human form." Another, on the other hand, reminded, "Teach them young so they don't grow up being controlling and thinking they can police women's bodies." A third joined in, "Boys will never change ...they just don't want mommy to be showing NOTHING."

You can share this post!