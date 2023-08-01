 

Alicia Keys' Son Criticizes Her Revealing Concert Outfit

Alicia Keys' Son Criticizes Her Revealing Concert Outfit
Instagram
Celebrity

While accompanying his 'Girl on Fire' singer mother backstage in Brooklyn, 8-year-old Genesis expresses his displeasure upon seeing her revealing top and heart-shaped pasties.

  • Aug 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Alicia Keys' son has criticized his mother's concert outfit. Upon seeing his singer mother wearing a revealing top and heart-shaped pasties for her Brooklyn gig in New York City, 8-year-old Genesis did not hold back in voicing his thoughts on her choice of stage costumes.

On Friday, July 28, Alicia shared an Instagram video documenting the moment she had a discussion with her young son over her July 12 concert outfit. In the shared clip, her 8-year-old was accompanying her getting ready backstage, and was looking at her wearing pink heart-shaped pasties under a black crop top.

Seemingly not impressed by his mother's stage ensemble, Genesis asked Alicia, "[Are you] really going to do this, Mom?" In response, Alicia questioned back, "What's wrong?" Genesis then pointed to the stickers and stated, "The heart." Alicia, however, replied, "It's cool."

When Genesis further asked, "So everybody can see your boobs?" Alicia went on to explain and assured him, "They can't, they just see a heart." The young boy then declared, "I've never seen somebody do that." Alicia then pointed out to Genesis, "Well you're only 8."

  Editors' Pick

Alicia was later seen doing her choreography to show Genesis what people would see. Her boy, however, suggested her to do squat moves and claps instead of swinging her arms up in the air. Brushing off her son's suggestion, the "If I Ain't Got You" singer added, "It's not a big deal. It's boobs. Everyone has boobs."

Along with the video, Alicia wrote in her caption, "Genesis was not a fan of my pasties." Adding a series of rolling on the floor laughing emoji, she went on to recall, "There is NOTHING like a hometown show. Brooklyn, I felt every part of your love [a slew of purple heart emojis] Full recap on my YouTube!"

Alicia's video of Genesis criticizing her outfit quickly drew positive online responses. In the comments section, her husband Swizz Beatz could not help but burst into laughter at the mother and son's backstage interaction. He wrote, "My guy [a smiling face with tears of joy emoji]."

One fan shared a similar sentiment and stated, "I just love Genesis. He literally speaks his own little mind. That's your security literally in human form." Another, on the other hand, reminded, "Teach them young so they don't grow up being controlling and thinking they can police women's bodies." A third joined in, "Boys will never change ...they just don't want mommy to be showing NOTHING."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Erykah Badu Called 'Petty' for Throwing Shade at Beyonce Over Their Similar Tour Looks

'The Bachelorette' Recap: Charity Bids Farewell to One Man After Hometown Dates
Related Posts
Alicia Keys Talks About 'Toxic Energy and Stress' as She Reflects on Decision to Get Rid of Make-Up

Alicia Keys Talks About 'Toxic Energy and Stress' as She Reflects on Decision to Get Rid of Make-Up

Alicia Keys Unveils Dates of 'Keys to the Summer Tour'

Alicia Keys Unveils Dates of 'Keys to the Summer Tour'

Alicia Keys and Lil Mama Share Warm Hug During First Meeting Years After Infamous VMAs Incident

Alicia Keys and Lil Mama Share Warm Hug During First Meeting Years After Infamous VMAs Incident

Alicia Keys Gives 'Stay' ft. Lucky Daye Music Video Treatment Over One Year After Its Release

Alicia Keys Gives 'Stay' ft. Lucky Daye Music Video Treatment Over One Year After Its Release

Latest News
Tim Burton 'Shocked' by Paul Reubens' Death
  • Aug 01, 2023

Tim Burton 'Shocked' by Paul Reubens' Death

Jeremy Allen White and Estranged Wife Addison Timlin Find Common Ground After Split
  • Aug 01, 2023

Jeremy Allen White and Estranged Wife Addison Timlin Find Common Ground After Split

Ludacris 'Honored' to Help Restore Children's Theatre of Cincinnati With $50K Donation
  • Aug 01, 2023

Ludacris 'Honored' to Help Restore Children's Theatre of Cincinnati With $50K Donation

Suzanne Somers Reveals Her Breast Cancer Returns
  • Aug 01, 2023

Suzanne Somers Reveals Her Breast Cancer Returns

Piers Morgan's Wife Rips Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for 'Violating' Hollywood A-Lister Code
  • Aug 01, 2023

Piers Morgan's Wife Rips Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for 'Violating' Hollywood A-Lister Code

Serena Williams Unveils Sex of Baby No. 2 in Lavish Party
  • Aug 01, 2023

Serena Williams Unveils Sex of Baby No. 2 in Lavish Party

Most Read
Harry Styles Has a Tattoo Seemingly Dedicated to Ex Olivia Wilde
Celebrity

Harry Styles Has a Tattoo Seemingly Dedicated to Ex Olivia Wilde

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Lives in 'Staff Quarter' on His Estate After Moving Out of His House

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Lives in 'Staff Quarter' on His Estate After Moving Out of His House

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

Cardi B's Mic-Throwing Victim Claims Raptress Mistook Her for the Person Who Threw Drink

Cardi B's Mic-Throwing Victim Claims Raptress Mistook Her for the Person Who Threw Drink

Selena Gomez Dragged by Hailey Bieber's Fans for Allegedly 'Copying' Model's Lineup Video on TikTok

Selena Gomez Dragged by Hailey Bieber's Fans for Allegedly 'Copying' Model's Lineup Video on TikTok

Tristan Thompson Blasted for Favoring His and Khloe Kardashian's Son Over His With Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thompson Blasted for Favoring His and Khloe Kardashian's Son Over His With Maralee Nichols

Gerard Pique Trolled With 'Shakira' Chants and 'Waka Waka' Singalong at Madrid Nightclub

Gerard Pique Trolled With 'Shakira' Chants and 'Waka Waka' Singalong at Madrid Nightclub