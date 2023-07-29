Tristan Thompson's Brother Appears to Hint That Khloe Uses Their Mom Andrea's Death as Storyline

Instagram Celebrity

Dishawn Thompson shares cryptic messages on his Instagram Story hours after Hulu aired the latest episode of 'The Kardashians', which touched on Andrea's passing.

AceShowbiz - Tristan Thompson had received support from his ex and baby mama Khloe Kardashian in the wake of his mom Andrea's death. While the NBA star might be grateful for it, his brother Dishawn Thompson felt the opposite as he seemingly accused her of using the tragedy for "The Kardashians" storyline.

On Thursday, July 27, the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram Story, "Death for a storyline." In another post, he told his followers, "Don't believe everything you see or hear on social media 95% is a lie."

Dishawn shared the messages hours after Hulu aired the latest episode of "The Kardashians". In one scene, Khloe could be seen cleaning up Andrea's apartment following her passing from a heart attack.

Her sister Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, said in the episode, "Tristan found out that his mom had had a heart attack. It shook up his entire world." The SKIMS founder added, "So of course we drop everything and we go to Toronto. It's not even a question, I'll be there."

In another scene, Khloe explained that she came to be a "support system" for Tristan, with whom she shares two kids together. She also arranged to bring Tristan's brother Amari, who suffers from epilepsy, to Los Angeles so that he could live with the athlete since the latter became Amari's legal guardian after their mom's death.

"I'm grateful that I'm strong enough and brave enough to be a support system for someone else that has no other support system right now," the Good American founder said in the episode. "You don't have to treat me right for me to treat you right-it's not the way I was raised."

Khloe then recalled the time the Los Angeles Lakers player told her that his mom Andrea unexpectedly died of a heart attack at the age of 53. "I didn't really understand what he was saying," Khloe shared. "He was just like screaming on the phone, trying to tell me that she's gone, but I had no idea who he was talking about."

"I was really close to Andrea. We spoke every single day," the mom of two said. She also talked about Tristan's brother Amari, "Amari is 16, and he is severely disabled. It's just really sad, because we don't know what he knows or doesn't know, cognitively."

