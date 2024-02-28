 

Tristan Thompson Granted Sole Guardianship of Younger Brother Amari

The 32-year-old NBA player was granted the care order of his 17-year-old sibling on Monday, February 26 at the Los Angeles County Superior Court after he filed for full guardianship on September 8, 2023.

AceShowbiz - Tristan Thompson has finally been granted sole guardianship of his younger brother Amari. This arrived a little over a year after their mother, Andrea Thompson, died of a heart attack.

The 32-year-old NBA player was granted the care order of his 17-year-old sibling on Monday, February 26 at the Los Angeles County Superior Court. He filed for full guardianship on September 8, 2023, claiming their father, Trevor Thompson, has been absent from Amari's life since 2014.

"The Court finds that it is not in the Minor best interest to be returned to his/her parents' previous country of nationality" of Canada, where Amari was born, according to the docs. "The court also found "reunification" between Amari and Trevor is "not viable due to neglect, abandonment under California law."

Tristan was first granted temporary guardianship of Amari in September. He requested guardianship because Amari has epilepsy as well as a string of other medical conditions.

"Amari is a minor and has medical conditions that render him unable to take care of himself or seek gainful employment," Tristan said in his petition. "Appointing a guardian for Amari would be in his best interest because it would ensure that someone would be responsible for providing and fulfilling his basic needs."

The ruling means Tristan has the authority to "manage ward's finances and assets, travel with the ward within the United States of America and internationally, enroll ward in social and other extracurricular activities, decide living arrangements of the ward [and] obtain legal counsel on behalf of the ward."

Amari lives with the former Cleveland Cavaliers player in Hidden Hills, California. Before that, he stayed with his older brother's ex Khloe Kardashian after extreme weather damaged Tristan's home.

