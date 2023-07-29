Takeoff's Posthumous Project Is on the Way, Quavo Confirms

Instagram Music

When confirming the news in an 18-minute interview shared on YouTube, Quavo also recalls a time when a fan really tested his patience with a comment regarding his nephew's tragic passing.

AceShowbiz - Quavo had great news for fans. In an 18-minute interview shared on his YouTube channel, the Migos member confirmed that Takeoff's posthumous project is in the works and that his late bandmate will be featured on his new album, "Rocket Power".

"I use a couple unreleased verses but I want to keep his stuff very, very, very sacred right now for his project," the 32-year-old divulged. "I don't want to be pulling the stuff then we get to his project and not know what to do."

"And knowing him, he like he want his s**t right and hold it," Quavo said of Takeoff, who was fatally shot at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas on November 1, 2022. "I stay away from it and I just be hearing him talk to me all the time just be like - just so sacred and quiet and keep his stuff to him. So I just like leave it alone and take what I got and take what we did together and be creative with verses and quotes he always said."

Elsewhere in the clip, which was shared on Thursday, July 27, Quavo also recalled a time when a fan really tested his patience with a comment regarding his nephew's tragic passing. "You gotta find a spot within yourself where you can handle all words, all comments," he said. "And once you get with that, then you can come outside and get around people; so then it don't really affect you."

"For an example, I went to the Super Bowl and I heard someone yell something crazy, and it took me everything in the world to not just want to smash his face in, because he just said something wild," the Quality Control artist further elaborated. "But I just knew. And God knows where we're at in life, and what actually went on, and what I've seen. I just feel like it was another test to see where I was at."

