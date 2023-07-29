 

Takeoff's Posthumous Project Is on the Way, Quavo Confirms

Takeoff's Posthumous Project Is on the Way, Quavo Confirms
Instagram
Music

When confirming the news in an 18-minute interview shared on YouTube, Quavo also recalls a time when a fan really tested his patience with a comment regarding his nephew's tragic passing.

  • Jul 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Quavo had great news for fans. In an 18-minute interview shared on his YouTube channel, the Migos member confirmed that Takeoff's posthumous project is in the works and that his late bandmate will be featured on his new album, "Rocket Power".

"I use a couple unreleased verses but I want to keep his stuff very, very, very sacred right now for his project," the 32-year-old divulged. "I don't want to be pulling the stuff then we get to his project and not know what to do."

"And knowing him, he like he want his s**t right and hold it," Quavo said of Takeoff, who was fatally shot at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas on November 1, 2022. "I stay away from it and I just be hearing him talk to me all the time just be like - just so sacred and quiet and keep his stuff to him. So I just like leave it alone and take what I got and take what we did together and be creative with verses and quotes he always said."

  Editors' Pick

Elsewhere in the clip, which was shared on Thursday, July 27, Quavo also recalled a time when a fan really tested his patience with a comment regarding his nephew's tragic passing. "You gotta find a spot within yourself where you can handle all words, all comments," he said. "And once you get with that, then you can come outside and get around people; so then it don't really affect you."

"For an example, I went to the Super Bowl and I heard someone yell something crazy, and it took me everything in the world to not just want to smash his face in, because he just said something wild," the Quality Control artist further elaborated. "But I just knew. And God knows where we're at in life, and what actually went on, and what I've seen. I just feel like it was another test to see where I was at."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tristan Thompson's Brother Appears to Hint That Khloe Uses Their Mom Andrea's Death as Storyline

Drake Appears to Drag Pharrell Williams in Pusha T Beef in His Verse on Travis Scott's 'Meltdown'
Related Posts
Quavo's Attorney Speaks Up After He's Seen in Cuffs on Yacht During Robbery Investigation

Quavo's Attorney Speaks Up After He's Seen in Cuffs on Yacht During Robbery Investigation

Quavo Appears to Hit Back at Offset's Claim That They Aren't Biologically Related

Quavo Appears to Hit Back at Offset's Claim That They Aren't Biologically Related

Quavo Takes Gymnast Erica Fontaine to Usher Concert After Denying Lori Harvey Dating Rumor

Quavo Takes Gymnast Erica Fontaine to Usher Concert After Denying Lori Harvey Dating Rumor

Quavo Appears to Throw Shade at Offset Over His Takeoff Tattoo

Quavo Appears to Throw Shade at Offset Over His Takeoff Tattoo

Latest News
First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta
  • Jul 31, 2023

First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation
  • Jul 31, 2023

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together
  • Jul 31, 2023

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign
  • Jul 31, 2023

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest
  • Jul 31, 2023

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post
  • Jul 31, 2023

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post

Most Read
Coi Leray Appears to Diss Latto in Snippet of New Music Following Their Beef
Music

Coi Leray Appears to Diss Latto in Snippet of New Music Following Their Beef

Tim McGraw Reveals His Anxiety Ahead of First Arena Tour

Tim McGraw Reveals His Anxiety Ahead of First Arena Tour

Yung Miami Fires Back at Trolls Saying She 'Can't Rap' With New City Girls Collab

Yung Miami Fires Back at Trolls Saying She 'Can't Rap' With New City Girls Collab

Drake Appears to Drag Pharrell Williams in Pusha T Beef in His Verse on Travis Scott's 'Meltdown'

Drake Appears to Drag Pharrell Williams in Pusha T Beef in His Verse on Travis Scott's 'Meltdown'

Stereophonics' Kelly Jones Criticizes the Use of AI in Music Industry

Stereophonics' Kelly Jones Criticizes the Use of AI in Music Industry

Sinead O'Connor Will Be Remembered at Tribute Concert

Sinead O'Connor Will Be Remembered at Tribute Concert

Duran Duran to Raise Funds for Cancer Charity at Concert in Honor of Guitarist Andy Taylor

Duran Duran to Raise Funds for Cancer Charity at Concert in Honor of Guitarist Andy Taylor

Mark Ronson Forced to Scrap Some 'Great Songs' From 'Barbie'

Mark Ronson Forced to Scrap Some 'Great Songs' From 'Barbie'

Takeoff's Posthumous Project Is on the Way, Quavo Confirms

Takeoff's Posthumous Project Is on the Way, Quavo Confirms