Kara Keough Reflects on Losing Son McCoy as She Announces Fourth Pregnancy

The former star of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' admits that she was initially reluctant to announce her pregnancy, but she changed her mind after seeing her daughter's excitement to welcome a new sibling.

Jul 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kara Keough is dealing with mixed feelings while sharing pregnancy news with the world. When revealing that she's expecting baby No. 4 with husband Kyle Bosworth, "The Real Housewives of Orange County" alum took time to reflect on losing their child, McCoy.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, July 27, the 34-year-old shared photos of her family of four at the beach. She began her caption, "After McCoy died, sharing my sorrow with you all helped. Grieving out loud helped me name my feelings and confront them. Like a monster under the bed, they felt less scary in the daylight. Like maybe they couldn't drag me down and eat me alive if I kept them well lit."

"So I hung my heart out for all to see, and swept exactly none of the muck under any damn rugs. F**k a rug; I wanted to feel it all. And then, when I found out I was pregnant with Vaughn, I quietly unfurled all the rugs," she added. "I lined every inch of my life with their insulating padding. I quit my job. I ignored phone calls and texts. I didn't leave my house unless I had to (thanks Covid). I didn't share our news with anyone that didn't need to know."

"And when I did share, it sounded like I was telling them 'I have ulcers.' It was not a joyous celebration. It was a painstaking and brutal admission: 'I'm at risk for another heart-shattering catastrophe,' " the expectant mom admitted. "I was cocooned in a world of pain and did my best to shield myself from as many landmines as possible. I wanted to keep our joy private. I stuck my head in the sand and just prayed to God that our baby would live - even though I reminded myself every day that he might not."

The daughter of Jeana Keough went on to share, "Maybe what the all-knowing 'they' say about time is true, though. Because THIS time, we want to celebrate every second we have with this soul." She further explained, "We told the kids the day we got the positive test. Decker tells every person willing to listen that she's the oldest of four kids as she lovingly strokes my belly. The joy spills out of her; she can't wait to tell the world about Baby 'Four.' "

Kara said she couldn't keep the secret anymore upon learning of her daughter's excitement. "It SHOULD be a happy occasion that they're getting another sibling. For me, there's just a cautious reluctance to let the excitement fully absorb. But I can't deny that it feels right that those that have sat with us on our grieving bench should have a seat in our joyous swings too," she detailed. "So, for that reason (and because Decker and her grandmother @jeanakeough can't keep a secret for s**t), I'm proud and scared as hell to announce Baby Bosworth #4 - due in November."

Kara and her husband Kyle welcomed their son McCoy on April 6, 2020. The baby boy, who weighed in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces, sadly passed away six days later after experiencing "shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord" during the course of his birth.

