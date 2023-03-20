 

Tamar Braxton Defended by Fiance After Being Blasted by His Baby Mama

Tamar Braxton Defended by Fiance After Being Blasted by His Baby Mama
PEACOCK/Nathan Bolster
Celebrity

After one of Jeremy 'JR' Robinson's baby mamas slammed the singer in a scathing Instagram post, Jeremy takes to Instagram Story to jump to the 'Who Can I Run To?' singer's defense.

  • Mar 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tamar Braxton's new fiance Jeremy "JR" Robinson is on her side. After his baby mama slammed the singer in a scathing Instagram post, Jeremy took to Instagram Story to jump to Tamar's defense.

"@TamarBraxton has always been an amazing mother and spoiled my children with love!" Jeremy, who shares five children with four different women, wrote on his Instagram Stories on Friday, March 17.

In a separate post, the attorney divulged, "The mother's [sic] of my children have been put in the public eye because of me and that's unfair to them. They have been nothing short of amazing to my children."

"Sometimes a difference of opinion with no conversation to clear up miscommunication creates a bad cycle," he added. He later concluded his post, "I want everyone to be peaceful and will do my best to foster that."

  Editors' Pick

Jeremy 'JR' Robinson's Instagram Story

Tamar Braxton's fiance defended her.

Jeremy's post arrived shortly after one of his baby mothers, Anaston Jeni, ripped Tamar, who bragged about having no drama with her fiance's four baby mamas and showed love to his kids. In her post, Anaston called out the "Braxton Family Values" alum for not being "honest" about her relationship with his children and their mothers.

"I have sat in silence for over a year, respecting everyone's privacy while they disrespected mine," she wrote on Instagram on Friday. "I've sat in silence while this person has come into my son's life and caused nothing but chaos and unnecessary drama."

Anaston added that Tamar was "in no way a bonus or step mom" to her and Jeremy's son Asher, before accusing the reality TV star of saying "demeaning, disrespectful, & outrageous things" about how she co-parents with Jeremy. She also claimed that the "Love and War" singer "has made NO effort" to meet her and has caused Jeremy "to miss visitation weekends and birthdays."

"I'm fine with people sharing their version of the story that they've created for themselves on social media + television, but what we will not continue to do is involve the son that I raise in someone else's shenanigans," Anaston concluded.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Bruce Willis Looks Upbeat in Video of His Low-Key 68th Birthday Celebration Amid Dementia Battle

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'
Related Posts
Tamar Braxton Claims Kandi Burruss and Her Husband Threatened Her

Tamar Braxton Claims Kandi Burruss and Her Husband Threatened Her

Baby Mama of Tamar Braxton's Fiance Drags Her for Causing 'Unnecessary Drama'

Baby Mama of Tamar Braxton's Fiance Drags Her for Causing 'Unnecessary Drama'

Tamar Braxton Gets Engaged to Her 'Queens Court' Finalist Jeremy 'JR' Robinson

Tamar Braxton Gets Engaged to Her 'Queens Court' Finalist Jeremy 'JR' Robinson

Tamar Braxton Denies Being Messy After Questioning Chrisean Rock's Pregnancy Over Deadlift Video

Tamar Braxton Denies Being Messy After Questioning Chrisean Rock's Pregnancy Over Deadlift Video

Latest News
Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement
  • Mar 21, 2023

Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton
  • Mar 21, 2023

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore
  • Mar 21, 2023

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics
  • Mar 21, 2023

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years
  • Mar 21, 2023

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He's Getting 'BBL' While Addressing Hospital Picture
  • Mar 21, 2023

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He's Getting 'BBL' While Addressing Hospital Picture

Most Read
Harry and Meghan Signed 'Landlord and Tenant' Agreement on Windsor Home After Royal Exit
Celebrity

Harry and Meghan Signed 'Landlord and Tenant' Agreement on Windsor Home After Royal Exit

Bruce Willis' Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Marks Dementia-Stricken Husband's 68th Birthday

Bruce Willis' Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Marks Dementia-Stricken Husband's 68th Birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Ruin King Charles III's Coronation With Their Demands

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Ruin King Charles III's Coronation With Their Demands

Pedophile Gary Glitter 'Sickens' Hospital Staff After Taxpayer-Funded Surgery Following New Arrest

Pedophile Gary Glitter 'Sickens' Hospital Staff After Taxpayer-Funded Surgery Following New Arrest

Larsa Pippen Claims She Had Sex Four Times a Night While Being Married to Scottie: 'Never Had a Day

Larsa Pippen Claims She Had Sex Four Times a Night While Being Married to Scottie: 'Never Had a Day

Kanye West Joined by Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North During Church Service

Kanye West Joined by Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North During Church Service

Harry and Meghan's Children May Be Given Roles If the Couple Attend King Charles' Coronation

Harry and Meghan's Children May Be Given Roles If the Couple Attend King Charles' Coronation

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Calls Mariah Carey 'Not Human'

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Calls Mariah Carey 'Not Human'

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'