Tamar Braxton Defended by Fiance After Being Blasted by His Baby Mama

PEACOCK/Nathan Bolster Celebrity

After one of Jeremy 'JR' Robinson's baby mamas slammed the singer in a scathing Instagram post, Jeremy takes to Instagram Story to jump to the 'Who Can I Run To?' singer's defense.

Mar 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tamar Braxton's new fiance Jeremy "JR" Robinson is on her side. After his baby mama slammed the singer in a scathing Instagram post, Jeremy took to Instagram Story to jump to Tamar's defense.

"@TamarBraxton has always been an amazing mother and spoiled my children with love!" Jeremy, who shares five children with four different women, wrote on his Instagram Stories on Friday, March 17.

In a separate post, the attorney divulged, "The mother's [sic] of my children have been put in the public eye because of me and that's unfair to them. They have been nothing short of amazing to my children."

"Sometimes a difference of opinion with no conversation to clear up miscommunication creates a bad cycle," he added. He later concluded his post, "I want everyone to be peaceful and will do my best to foster that."

Tamar Braxton's fiance defended her.

Jeremy's post arrived shortly after one of his baby mothers, Anaston Jeni, ripped Tamar, who bragged about having no drama with her fiance's four baby mamas and showed love to his kids. In her post, Anaston called out the "Braxton Family Values" alum for not being "honest" about her relationship with his children and their mothers.

"I have sat in silence for over a year, respecting everyone's privacy while they disrespected mine," she wrote on Instagram on Friday. "I've sat in silence while this person has come into my son's life and caused nothing but chaos and unnecessary drama."

Anaston added that Tamar was "in no way a bonus or step mom" to her and Jeremy's son Asher, before accusing the reality TV star of saying "demeaning, disrespectful, & outrageous things" about how she co-parents with Jeremy. She also claimed that the "Love and War" singer "has made NO effort" to meet her and has caused Jeremy "to miss visitation weekends and birthdays."

"I'm fine with people sharing their version of the story that they've created for themselves on social media + television, but what we will not continue to do is involve the son that I raise in someone else's shenanigans," Anaston concluded.

You can share this post!