Bruce Willis Looks Upbeat in Video of His Low-Key 68th Birthday Celebration Amid Dementia Battle

The 'Armageddon' actor is surrounded by his loved ones, including wife Emma Heming and pregnant daughter Rumer Willis, who serenade him with 'Happy Birthday' in a video shared by his ex Demi Moore.

Mar 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bruce Willis' family made sure he's feeling all the love on his special day. The actor was surrounded by his loved ones on a low-key birthday celebration as he turned 68 years old on Sunday, March 19.

In a video shared by his ex-wife Demi Moore, the "Die Hard" star stood in what looks like a kitchen while his family, including wife Emma Heming and his pregnant daughter Rumer Willis, serenaded him with "Happy Birthday". He encouraged them to keep singing as he looked delighted by the tune.

At the end of the sweet rendition, his wife Emma offered up a dessert with candles, which Bruce then blew out. After the candles went out, his family began chanting "hip-hip hooray" for the actor, before Demi briefly appeared in the clip.

"Happy birthday, BW!" the "Ghost" actress captioned it. "So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes - we all feel them."

Her daughter Scout Willis posted the same video on her own Instagram page. She wrote in the caption, "today has been PROFOUNDLY JOYFULLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL !!!!!! HAPPY BW'S BIRTHDAY TO ALL WHO CELEBRATE !!!!"

In a separate post, the 31-year-old actress shared a throwback picture of her as a young girl sitting on her dad's shoulders. "It's his birthday so send all of your love, tenderness, care and prayer his way for a moment ! Happy birthday to one of my best friends, the Pisces king, the master of duality, both action hero icon and gentle girl dad," she wrote in an accompanying message. "What a privilege to have this man as my father and learn so much about life, joy, mischief and art through him."

"Today is not necessarily an easy day, because it's a day full of so deep love, and our grief really does show us the depth of our loving for someone. So I'm trying to be with both today," she continued. "Grief is a price I'll always pay to know what it is to feel such love. I'm sending my love to anyone who has ever felt their capacity stretched by the enormity of love and the humanness of grief. I love you."

The video is in contrast to the somber display shown by Emma in an Instagram post to mark Bruce's 68th birthday. "So today is my husband's birthday. I have started the morning by crying. As you can see by my swollen eyes and snotty nose, I just think it's important you see all sides of this," she said in an emotional video. "I always get this message or people always tell me like, 'Oh you're so strong, I don't know how you do it.' "

"I'm not given a choice. I wish I was. But I'm also raising two kids in this," she shared. "So sometimes in our lives we have to put our big girl panties on and get to it. And that's what I'm doing. But I do have times of sadness every day. Grief everyday. And I'm really feeling it today on his birthday."

Bruce's family announced in March 2022 that he retired from acting after he was diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder typically caused by damage to the area of the brain that controls language expression and comprehension. In February of this year, they revealed that his condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia and that "challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease."

