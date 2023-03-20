 

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'No Love' songstress' firstborn, whom she shares with her ex London on da Track, throws tantrum as she seems displeased with her mother's rendition of 'Wade in the Water' in the clip.

  • Mar 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Summer Walker is dealing with parenting police after sharing a video of her daughter "beating [her] ass." The mom-of-three is urged by critics to discipline her little girl Bubbles after the singer shared a video of her nearly-2-year-old daughter throwing tantrum.

On Saturday, March 18, the 26-year-old posted on her Instagram Story the clip which showed her sitting in her living room with her daughter and a male friend filming them. The R&B artist and her friend began singing "Wade in the Water", but Bubbles seemed displeased as she started hitting her mom.

Bubbles only stopped after Summer and her friend discontinued their rendition of the gospel song as the friend chuckled, "Oh my God." The "Playing Games" hitmaker, who did little to stop her daughter from hitting her, jokingly warned in the caption, "This child stay beating my ass. She wrong af."

While Summer seemingly found her daughter's action funny, social media users didn't take it lightly. They think that there's something wrong with the young girl's behavior and Summer should discipline her.

  Editors' Pick

"She playing now, but when she hit the heck out of somebody else's kid it's not gonna be so funny. Better get that under control now," one user weighed in. Another commented, "A habit I would've never started with my child."

A third added, "This ain't cute… nor funny no discipline." A fourth user agreed, writing, "Yeah time to correct that behavior." Someone opined, "Uhm........... This is cool to her oooorrrr? I can't have have my child comfortable with hitting me no matter the age. That's just me tho."

"She opened the door for opinions when she posted this…..LAUGH NOW, CRY LATER because there's absolutely nothing cute or funny about a child hitting an adult but it's yours so," another critic remarked.

Someone who claimed to be a teacher added, "This isn't cute. I'm dealing with a class of 20 and 16/4 are boys and all they do is fist fight ALL DAY EVERY DAY! It starts at home. Teach your kids to keep their hands to themselves (unless necessary) PERIOD."

Summer welcomed Bubbles, her first child whom she shares with her ex London on da Track, in March 2021. In December 2022, she gave birth to twin boys, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Larry a.k.a. Lvrd Pharaoh.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tamar Braxton Defended by Fiance After Being Blasted by His Baby Mama

Maluma Almost Exposes Himself in New Steamy Nude Pool Photos
Related Posts
Summer Walker Admits She's Afraid of Getting Canceled

Summer Walker Admits She's Afraid of Getting Canceled

Summer Walker on Lil Uzi Vert Rapping About Satan: 'Nothing Funny or Cute About It'

Summer Walker on Lil Uzi Vert Rapping About Satan: 'Nothing Funny or Cute About It'

Summer Walker Gushes About Being a 'Brand New Woman' After 'Incredible' Spiritual Journey

Summer Walker Gushes About Being a 'Brand New Woman' After 'Incredible' Spiritual Journey

Summer Walker Shows Off Her Post-Pregnancy Body in Booty-Baring Photo Shoot

Summer Walker Shows Off Her Post-Pregnancy Body in Booty-Baring Photo Shoot

Latest News
Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement
  • Mar 21, 2023

Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton
  • Mar 21, 2023

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore
  • Mar 21, 2023

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics
  • Mar 21, 2023

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years
  • Mar 21, 2023

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He's Getting 'BBL' While Addressing Hospital Picture
  • Mar 21, 2023

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He's Getting 'BBL' While Addressing Hospital Picture

Most Read
Harry and Meghan Signed 'Landlord and Tenant' Agreement on Windsor Home After Royal Exit
Celebrity

Harry and Meghan Signed 'Landlord and Tenant' Agreement on Windsor Home After Royal Exit

Bruce Willis' Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Marks Dementia-Stricken Husband's 68th Birthday

Bruce Willis' Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Marks Dementia-Stricken Husband's 68th Birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Ruin King Charles III's Coronation With Their Demands

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Ruin King Charles III's Coronation With Their Demands

Pedophile Gary Glitter 'Sickens' Hospital Staff After Taxpayer-Funded Surgery Following New Arrest

Pedophile Gary Glitter 'Sickens' Hospital Staff After Taxpayer-Funded Surgery Following New Arrest

Larsa Pippen Claims She Had Sex Four Times a Night While Being Married to Scottie: 'Never Had a Day

Larsa Pippen Claims She Had Sex Four Times a Night While Being Married to Scottie: 'Never Had a Day

Kanye West Joined by Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North During Church Service

Kanye West Joined by Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North During Church Service

Harry and Meghan's Children May Be Given Roles If the Couple Attend King Charles' Coronation

Harry and Meghan's Children May Be Given Roles If the Couple Attend King Charles' Coronation

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Calls Mariah Carey 'Not Human'

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Calls Mariah Carey 'Not Human'

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'