 

Michelle Williams Reportedly Back Together With Ex-Fiancee Chad Johnson

Cover Images/ROGER WONG
Celebrity

The former Destiny's Child singer sparks a reconciliation rumor with her pastor ex after she posted a video introducing her new puppy, a Goldendoodle, on Instagram.

  • Jan 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Michelle Williams (II) seemingly just can't move on from Chad Johnson despite having called it quits more than four years ago. The singer has reportedly gotten back together with her ex-fiancee, whom she started dating in 2017.

It's unclear when and how the pair rekindled their romance, but the speculation arose after the former Destiny's Child star posted a video on Instagram to introduce her new puppy last week. In the clip, the cute tiny Goldendoodle was seen following a man who was walking around Michelle's new house. The guy's face was mostly cropped out, but when he looked down, part of his face was briefly seen and he looks like Chad, who has been growing his facial hair lately.

Without addressing the man in the video, Michelle gushed over her new pooch in the caption. "Looks who's been occupying my time!!! He's been a blessing to me and my loved ones already!!" she wrote, before adding, "Ps: he won over the hearts of flight attendants on @delta too!!"

Michelle and Chad, a pastor and professional sports chaplain, got engaged in April 2018 after dating since July 2017. However, just a few months later, in December 2018, they called off their engagement because he "wasn't ready" for a full commitment.

In May 2019, they sparked reconciliation rumors after they were spotted attending the Kentucky Derby over the weekend together and looked very much in love. They never confirmed the news, though.

In an interview with Essence published in June 2019, Michelle opened up that her failed relationship with Chad led to depression and suicidal thought. "I was weak, very depressed and thinking it was the end of my life," she admitted. "If someone had asked me where I would be today, I didn't think I would be alive, because I was so broken."

She eventually sought help in rehab. "I'd been there before in that darkness and I was like, 'No, you better go'," she shared. "By the time I got there (rehab), I was stable. However, I would've understood if he left. He's been praying for a wife. He didn't pray for a depressed wife."

