Michelle Williams Brags About Changing the World After Joking She's a Lesser Known Destiny Child

The 'If We Had Your Eyes' singer boasts about her achievement after poking fun at her disappointment for not getting recognized as a former member of the 'most iconic' girl group in a hilarious Uber commercial.

Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - Michelle Williams (II) remains proud of herself despite the alleged lack of recognition she's got from her time in Destiny's Child. The singer/actress has bragged about "changing the world" after starring in a hilarious Uber commercial.

The 44-year-old star boasted about her achievement when responding to a post from reporter Laura Masia. On Monday, March 4, she reposted an Instagram Story from Laura who wrote about meeting Michelle in Australia during the filming of the ad.

"I like to think I'm also a child of destiny because I was an accident," she wrote along with a photo of her and Michelle on the set. "Jokes aside it was a pleasure to meet this iconic, kind and wonderful @michellewilliams when she was in Sydney to shoot her hilarious @uber_australia campaign."

On her own Story, Michelle, who rose to fame as a member of Destiny's Child along with Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland, added, "I wasn't planned either! Look at us changing the world though!"

Michelle pokes fun at being the lesser known member of the famous girl group in the Uber ad. In the video, which was released on Monday, local time, she is clutching a cup of coffee while walking through a park. After sitting on a bench, she opens her Uber app, which displays how much money she has saved.

"OK, OK, my Uber One membership savings don't disappoint," she says out loud as a woman sitting beside her gives her a brief glance. As the woman seemingly does not recognize her, Michelle talks to herself, "You know what disappointing? I was in one of the most iconic girl groups and no one recognizes me."

Michelle has her hope up when a man shouts the name "Michelle" in a distance. As the man comes closer, she realizes though that the man is calling his dog. "Who calls their dog Michelle?" the "Say Yes" songstress wonders.

Right at the moment, the woman sitting next to her asks, "Sorry, but are you Michelle Williams?" Relieved that she's finally getting noticed, Michelle grins and confirms her identity only to be disappointed again.

"Dropped your wallet," the woman tells Michelle, handing it over as Michelle's face drops in sheer disappointment. "At least my Uber One savings don't disappoint," she says as she scrolls through her phone.

The ad has received positive responses from fans who loved Michelle's sense of humor. "It's funny and witty. But all jokes aside, Michelle had some of the best parts in Destinys Child songs. People just didn't appreciate her in her prime!" one person commented on the ad.

Another added, "this is cute! I love it. Yall clown her already on social media about this...now that's she's playing along yall don't like it. She clearly has a sense of humor!" A third fan gushed, "Her sense of humor is dope. Side note, she carried that group on Destiny Fulfilled. Argue the wall."

Another wrote a supportive message to Michelle as stating, "I hate she feels this way because 'WE REMEMBER YOU'." Another additionally remarked, "Let's not forget Michelle kills the best parts of the songs!"

