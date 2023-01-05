 

'The Bachelor' Has Revealed 30 Women Vying for Zach Shallcross' Heart in Season 27

Among the impressive women is Brianna, who received the first impression rose from the tech executive when they first met in the finale of Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's 'The Bachelorette' joint season.

AceShowbiz - Less than a month before "The Bachelor" returns for a new season, the long-running ABC dating show has finally unveiled the 30 women who will be competing in upcoming season 27. These beautiful women are set to vye for leading man Zach Shallcross' heart as he kicks off his love journey soon.

Among the impressive women are Bailey, Brooklyn, Cat, Christina and Brianna, the latter of whom received America's first impression rose from Zach. Zach, who used to compete for Rachel Recchia's heart in her season of "The Bachelorette" met the four during the finale of Rachel and Gabby Windey's joint season.

While Zach was the most impressed with the New Jersey native, he admitted that the introductions made him even more excited to get started. "Everyone impressed me. That was incredible," he said at the time. "Everyone [is] obviously beautiful, but everyone had their own way to make an impression."

Meanwhile, this season will also feature Genevie, a neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Md.; and Charity, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga. Aly, a healthcare strategist from Atlanta, Georgia, Anastasia, a content marketing manager from San Diego, California, and nursing student Rebecca are also among those who will be trying to win the tech executive's executive on the show.

Prior to this, host Jesse Palmer teased that love is in the air for season 27. "Zach has been amazing. He's incredibly intelligent," Jesse exclusively told E! News back in November. "He's very emotionally mature. Zach's season is a bit of a throwback. This season is a lot more about the romance and the love, and maybe a little bit less about the drama."

As for the women, Jesse said, "The women are there for Zach. They're really into him. He's super intentional." He added, "This is easily the most emotional show that I've hosted in the franchise to date."

In a separate interview with Us Weekly, the host noted, "It's really all about the love story and romance and a little bit less about the drama, I think." The Canadian continued, "The women are really into Zach. Zach's so emotionally mature and he's a guy that's not afraid to wear his emotion on his sleeve. He's very, very intentional. This is easily the most emotional show that I've hosted in the franchise."

Season 27 of "The Bachelorette" will premiere on January 23 at 8 P.M. ET on ABC.

