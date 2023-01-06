 

Waka Flocka Flame Reflects on His 2010 Near-Death Experience: I Deserve to Be Shot

Celebrity

The 'Round of Applause' rapper shares that he believes that the incident, which got him shot in a robbery back in 2010, needed to happen for him to become what he is now.

  • Jan 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Waka Flocka Flame discussed his near-death experience during his appearance on "Club Shay Shay". In the interview, the rapper shared that he believed that the incident, which got him shot in a robbery back in 2010, needed to happen for him to become what he is now.

"Yeah, I still go to the car wash. Yeah, I know what happened, definitely, 100 percent," the "Hard in da Paint" emcee told host Shannon Sharpe while reflecting on the incident, which took place in the afternoon of January 19, 2010 at the Bubble Bath Car Wash in Atlanta. "I thank God for that, too."

The 36-year-old went on to say, "That was a blessing, because that weekend, I was making like a quarter million [dollars]. I was going to buy some bricks and some pounds. That's God that stopped me. I thank God, because I was arrogant as f**k. … That Waka died that day, too."

He admitted that the shooting turned him "dark," adding that he initially wanted to get revenge on the man, who ran off with a chain and bracelet. "He's gotta kill me for it," Waka recalled thinking during the scuffle. "Again, back then, how do you think like that? You think, 'This is my life.' You're ignorant."

  Editors' Pick

"The guy that shot me, I never wanted to kill him, either. I had every opportunity in the world to do it. But why kill him? He made me. I'm a f**king millionaire," he continued.

While the man never apologized for attacking him, Waka shared that he couldn't care less. "I deserved that bullet, man. I'm telling you, I deserved that motherf**ker," he explained. "The s**t I know today. I can't be mad at nobody cause it helped create who I am today."

During the incident, the assailant allegedly demanded the rapper hand over his jewelry but the star put up a fight. The gunman later shot the rapper before making off with multiple pieces of jewelry. Waka was immediately transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. The doctors said that while the hip-hop star was only shot once, his arm, lung, rib, and shoulder were all punctured by the bullet

