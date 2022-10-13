'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Fatally Crashed Into Parked Tractor Trailer

Instagram Celebrity

Following his sudden passing, 'American Idol' family, including judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan as well as host Ryan Seacrest, pays heartfelt tribute on social media.

AceShowbiz - More details surrounding Willie Spence's unexpected death have surfaced. According to a family source, the "American Idol" season 19 runner-up fatally crashed into a parked tractor trailer.

On Wednesday, October 12, the source told TMZ that Willie had a flat tire at some point on Tuesday but he allegedly got it fixed and continued to drive back home to Atlanta from Tennessee. Only a few moments later, he crashed into a tractor trailer that was parked on the side of the road.

Douglas Now reported on Tuesday that Willie passed away at the age of 23. "Douglas native and American Idol Season 19 runner-up Willie Spence, 23, has passed away due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Tennessee," read the post. A few hours prior to his death, he uploaded a video of him beautifully singing "You Are My Hiding Place" in his car.

There's been an outpouring of love for Willie since his sudden passing. "American Idol" official Instagram mourned his death by sharing a video from his audition, where he performed a rendition of Rihanna's "Diamonds" and received high praise from judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

"We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence," the post read. "He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones."

Katy was among those grieving Willie's passing in the comments section. "I love you Willie… purest soul," the "Dark Horse" singer wrote. "Sing with the angels my darling."

Re-sharing the audition footage to his Instagram Stories, host Ryan Seacrest looked back at his memories of Willie. "Everybody on and off set loved him," he recalled. "@williespenceofficial you'll be deeply missed."

Luke did the same. "Willie really did light up every room he walked into," the country singer wrote in a separate post. "He could change the mood instantly when he started singing. He will truly be missed."

Fellow musician K. Michelle also turned to her Instagram page to pay a heartfelt tribute. Along with a series of throwback photos and videos, the "Can't Raise a Man" singer wrote, "Honestly, i'm in shock. I'm in tears. My lord Willie."

"It's been years of you loving me and me loving you. I was so happy that the world got to experience that amazing gift you have," K. Michelle added. She further expressed her feelings, "I'm really just done for tonight. This one hurts really bad! God why! R.I.p my baby [folded hands and sad looking face emoji] @williespenceofficial I will always love your friend [red heart emoji]."

Katharine McPhee expressed her heartbreak as saying, "God rest your soul Willie. It was a pleasure to sing with you and to know you." Producer Randall Emmett also left a message that read, "I was lucky to have him sing for me live at my home and other events, I will miss you my friend. I know you touched so many of us."

"Fly and sing with the angels and dance amongst the stars friend! RIH," commented "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" star Liamani Segura. "Omg I am so at a loss for words. Not you Willie! Wow… Rest in Paradise, king," added singer and social media influencer Ty Gibson. Meanwhile, singer/songwriter Avery Wilson penned, "Wow ! Rest easy bro."