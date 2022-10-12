'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

Instagram Celebrity

The Douglas native and the season 19 runner-up of the singing competition show tragically passed away at the age of 23 after he's involved in an automobile accident in Nashville, Tennessee.

AceShowbiz - Willie Spence has sadly left this world. The "American Idol" season 19 runner-up has passed away at the age of 23 after he was involved in a tragic automobile accident in Nashville, Tennessee.

On Tuesday, October 11, Douglas Now news confirmed the "Never Be Alone" crooner's passing. "Douglas native and American Idol Season 19 runner-up Willie Spence, 23, has passed away due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Tennessee," read the post. Further details of the tragic incident still remain unclear.

Following the heartbreaking news of Willie's passing, K. Michelle turned to her Instagram page to pay a heartfelt tribute. Along with a series of throwback photos and videos, the "Can't Raise a Man" singer wrote, "Honestly, i'm in shock. I'm in tears. My lord Willie."

K. Michelle further said that Willie was "one of [her] favorite rebels." The 40-year-old musician then detailed their last conversation as sharing, "you just dm last week about my new single."

"It's been years of you loving me and me loving you. I was so happy that the world got to experience that amazing gift you have," K. Michelle added. She further expressed her feelings, "I'm really just done for tonight. This one hurts really bad! God why! R.I.p my baby [folded hands and sad looking face emoji] @williespenceofficial I will always love your friend [red heart emoji]."

Not stopping there, K. Michelle shared an emotional video of her reacting to Willie's passing. "I love you so much, Willie," she said in between her tears. "This is really strange. It'd be so hard losing people that you love [but] life happens. I love you, I love you so much."

"You started listening to my music years ago and we have grown to be a family," K. Michelle recalled. The "Cry" songstress went on saying, "And this, honestly, is crazy to me. You know, it's not good."

K. Michelle also posted a video of Willie singing his new song in a TikTok video. In the caption of her post, she penned, "I love you friend @williespenceofficial. Your voice will forever live. You were here my sweet baby. Rebels got you, we are family [red heart emoji]."

A few hours prior to his death, Willie uploaded a video of him singing "You Are My Hiding Place" in his car. After news of his passing broke the Internet, the comment section of his post was flooded by condolences.

"Fly and sing with the angels and dance amongst the stars friend! RIH," commented "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" star Liamani Segura. "Omg I am so at a loss for words. Not you Willie! Wow… Rest in Paradise, king," added singer and social media influencer Ty Gibson. Meanwhile, singer/songwriter Avery Wilson penned, "Wow ! Rest easy bro."

Last year, Willie was named the runner-up of "American Idol" season 19. The "One Minute With God" crooner, who started his "American Idol" journey by singing Rihanna's "Diamonds" in his audition, came in second place to winner Chayce Beckham.