 

Bella Thorne Makes Mark Emms Romance Instagram Official With a Raunchy Clip

The 'Amityville: The Awakening' actress is seen canoodling with her new boyfriend in the clip, which she shares as part of a series of snaps and videos from her recent 25th birthday celebration.

  • Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Bella Thorne is making her relationship with Mark Emms Instagram official. Months after she first sparked dating rumors with the TV producer, the actress was seen canoodling with her new boyfriend in a new clip.

On Tuesday, October 11, the former child star, who turned 25 last October 8, posted on her feed a series of snaps and videos from her recent 25th birthday trip to the Dominican Republic. Featured on the last slide is a raunchy clip in which Mark kissed Bella's chest.

The birthday girl, clad in a sparkling sequin bikini top, caressed her boyfriend's head while she kissed his neck in return. They appeared to be in a party atmosphere as multicolored party lights were flashing in the background.

Another slide featured a picture of Bella posing next to her disco-themed birthday cake. Another snap showed her being covered in the mud during an outdoor activity, while another clip captured her and her friends' failed attempt at a fun challenge to lift the legs of the person in front of them.

The wild weekend vacation was organized by Bella's best friend, Georgetown University Law Center student attorney Alexa Yarnell. She was joined by at least two family members, her sister Dani Thorne and half-sister Kaili Thorne.

In the caption, Bella wrote, "Had such an amazing time with all my favorites!! From getting down in the dirt to getting down on the dance floor, I couldn't have asked for a better birthday celebration & thank u to my best friend for planning it @alexayarnell."

Prior to dating Mark, who produced Netflix's popular "Bad Vegan" docuseries, Bella was engaged to Italian singer and actor Benjamin Mascolo. Their three-year relationship, however, came to an end in June of this year.

Just two months later, Bella was spotted getting cozy with Mark during a vacation in Mykonos, Greece. "It's new, and they're having fun," a source told PEOPLE in September. "They've been dating for about a month."

