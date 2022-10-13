Coco Austin Reacts to Backlash for Bathing Daughter Chanel in Sink

Instagram Celebrity

Last month, Coco drew backlash after she shared a video of her bathing the 6-year-old in a kitchen sink while they were preparing for a Patricia Fields fashion show.

AceShowbiz - Coco Austin clapped back at people who criticized her for bathing her daughter Chanel in a sink. In a new interview, the TV personality, who shares Chanel with husband Ice-T, defended her decision to bath the 6-year-old in a kitchen sink last month.

"Everything I do, people have got to say something about it," Coco told Page Six on Tuesday, October 11. "But now it's kinda weird to other people. Like, really? If you are a mom you have bathed your child in the sink."

Coco also shared her frustration with how people decided to be fixated on that one part of the TikTok video, which also featured the mother-daughter duo getting ready for Chanel's first fashion show. Coco ranted, "I was going to the fashion show, and they took that one second and made that one little thing bigger than anything else."

In the said video, which Coco shared on September 22, the 43-year-old star's daughter was seen using an iPad in the makeshift tub. The model, meanwhile, was busy curling her hair before they headed to a Patricia Fields fashion show. After Coco showed off her outfit and bold makeup, she and Chanel then arrived at the event.

"Chanel's 1st fashion show as a Prospector ..lol. This was from an hour before getting ready," so Coco wrote in the caption.

The fact that Chanel was soaking in the sink caught most people's attention. "How do Americans think, it's okay to bath a baby let alone a child bath in the sink where you wash your dishes you eat out of," one person commented. Another argued, "Are you kidding?! In the kitchen sink!! SHE's not a BABY ANYMORE!"

This wasn't the first time for Coco to be mom-shamed online. Prior to this, Coco was criticized for her decision to keep breastfeeding the then-5-year-old girl. "Chanel still likes my boobs," she said while sharing her parenting dos and don'ts. "It's a big bonding moment for a mother and your child."

Despite getting backlash, she remained defiant as saying, "I just don't believe society says they should stop at two. You as a mother should stop because they said so." Coco continued, "I'm [not] going to stop because I feel like it's a great bonding experience between her and I. She's my only child, it's not like I have a big family of kids, and so I'm savoring every moment with this child."