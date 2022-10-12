Ashanti Appears to Poke Fun at Irv Gotti's 'Lil D**k' on Diddy's New Song

Cover Images/ROGER WONG/Media Punch Music

Fans are convinced that the R&B star throws shade at the music producer in her verse on the remix of Diddy's hit single 'Gotta Move On', which also features Bryson Tiller and Yung Miami.

AceShowbiz - Ashanti seemingly responds to ex Irv Gotti on a new song. Fans are convinced that the R&B star throws shade at the music producer in her verse on the remix of Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' hit single "Gotta Move On", which also features Bryson Tiller and Yung Miami.

On the track, Ashanti can be heard singing, "N***a I'm gone. N***a I'm done. N***a move on. Tell your trick she can have your lil d**k." The songtress continues belting out, "It's giving obsessed. It's giving you stressed. It's giving you pressed. It's giving this n***a missing the best. But it's been 20 years please say less, we can see you all your tears while you beating on your chest."

While Ashanti doesn't name-drop anyone, fans believe that Ashanti is talking about the Murder Inc. CEO, who keeps speaking on his long-rumored sexual relationship with her.

Upon finding out the lyrics, fans loved how Ashanti stayed tightlipped and chose to address the matter through music. "Talk about staying quiet and putting it in your music now that's how you clear a n***a," one fan said. "Ladies always for ASHANTI handsssss down he could never win," another fan added.

Earlier this month, Diddy said that he specifically picked Ashanti for a feature on the remix after he witnessed all the drama between Irv and the singer. According to Diddy, his song could be the perfect platform for her to let out her feelings.

"I just felt Ashanti - because I think music and art give you a chance to speak your mind when it comes to the love territory," Diddy told the radio hosts on "The Breakfast Club" on October 5. "After I saw Irv do his thing, I thought, 'you know, sis may want to express herself on this song.' "

Back in August, Irv made headlines after he revealed during his appearance on "Drink Champs" that he learned about Ashanti and Nelly's relationship from watching a basketball game on TV. At the time, he admitted that he was "in love" with the singer.

"I can get past you wanting to be with Nelly. Listen, at the time, when it happens, any man, it hurts [when] the chick you f**king are in love with is with this n***a," he shared. "You wanna hear how I found out? This was God wanting me to find out. I was at home. NBA package, I like watching sports. 'Oh my God, what's this commotion going on in the stadium?' 'We just found out what the commotion is: Nelly has walked in with Ashanti.' "

Also in the interview, Irv claimed that the idea for Ashanti's 2002 hit "Happy" was conceived right after the pair finished having sex. He also briefly feuded with Fat Joe, who criticized him over his remarks about Ashanti.