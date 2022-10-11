 

Amber Rose Defends Her Unrealistic Expectations of Man

Amber Rose Defends Her Unrealistic Expectations of Man
Instagram
Celebrity

The SlutWalk founder is trolled after lamenting that it's 'so hard' to find a man that meets her requirements, following the end of her relationship with Alexander Edwards.

  • Oct 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Amber Rose is seemingly unlucky in love lately. The former music video star has taken to social media to air out her frustration after finding it hard to find a man that meets her requirements, only to get trolled online.

The 38-year-old star took to her Instagram Story on Monday, October 10 to share her expectations of man. "Why is it so hard to find an intelligent, sexy, rich successful, tatted Gentleman that also has kids, but is NOT an abusive narcissist, and he's definitely an atheist, but also a feminist……," she wrote, claiming, "I'm not asking for much."

Many, however, disagreed with Amber as they thought that her requirements are somehow "unrealistic" and paradoxical. "He's probably in hell sus," one person responded to Amber's Story. Another jested, "She forgot Vegan."

A third enthused, "Lord Help Her." Someone laid out the problem with Amber's expectations, "Intelligent, successful, rich men don't typically like women who self proclaim themselves to be a slut and has a huge tattoo on her forehead, she may have better luck finding a tattooed atheist."

A fifth user pointed out, "Bc you don't believe in God… only God bring great men sorry to tell you, but you won't ever get a good man until you seek God." Agreeing, someone else remarked, "Lost me at atheist chile, Lord forgive me for reading that filth."

  See also...

Another person claimed that Amber is the problem, writing, "It's you lot TF! You lot have these men unrealistic expectations! You lot dropped your standards now they running round thinking everybody do 3sums! It's YOU."

But Amber stands by her criteria. Catching wind of the negative feedbacks, she wrote in the comment of The Shade Room's post, "I shaid what I shaid."

Amber is last known to be in a relationship with Alexander "A.E." Edwards, who is the father of her younger son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, born in October 2019. In 2021, she called out her baby daddy for being a serial cheater.

In November, A.E. issued a public apology to Amber over his actions, claiming she "didn't deserve what I did to you." He wrote, "I'm sorry for the pain that I've caused you, my son Slash and my stepson Sebastian. All I want is my family back, and I'm willing to do anything to make things right. Please forgive me."

It apparently worked as they were spotted getting intimate during an outing in Los Angeles in January of this year. However, the reconciliation seemingly didn't last long as they have never been seen together again.

You can share this post!

Cardi B Plans Her First Full Arena Tour in the U.K.

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police
Related Posts
Amber Rose Claims She Saw Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's Divorce Coming

Amber Rose Claims She Saw Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's Divorce Coming

Amber Rose Defends Herself Amid Backlash Over Her Comments About Christianity

Amber Rose Defends Herself Amid Backlash Over Her Comments About Christianity

Amber Rose Mocked on Twitter After Releasing Her Debut Single 'GYHO'

Amber Rose Mocked on Twitter After Releasing Her Debut Single 'GYHO'

Amber Rose Renounces Old Kim Kardashian Diss Tweet Amid Kanye West Drama

Amber Rose Renounces Old Kim Kardashian Diss Tweet Amid Kanye West Drama

Most Read
Chris Sails Draws Backlash After Kissing College Freshman In YouTube Video
Celebrity

Chris Sails Draws Backlash After Kissing College Freshman In YouTube Video

Brandy Sends Love to Ray J Following His Alarming Posts

Brandy Sends Love to Ray J Following His Alarming Posts

Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over His Feud With Kanye West, It Backfires

Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over His Feud With Kanye West, It Backfires

Boosie Badazz's Son Burns a Pair of Yeezys After Kanye West Slams His Dad: 'It's BBQ Time'

Boosie Badazz's Son Burns a Pair of Yeezys After Kanye West Slams His Dad: 'It's BBQ Time'

Piers Morgan Admits It's Hard for Him to Be 'Fair' When Making Cynical Comments About Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan Admits It's Hard for Him to Be 'Fair' When Making Cynical Comments About Meghan Markle

Michael J. Fox Talks About Having 'Rough Year' as He Lost His Mom and Got 'Beat Up'

Michael J. Fox Talks About Having 'Rough Year' as He Lost His Mom and Got 'Beat Up'

'Operation London Bridge' in Queen's Funeral Canceled Amid Concerns of Anti-Monarchy Sentiment

'Operation London Bridge' in Queen's Funeral Canceled Amid Concerns of Anti-Monarchy Sentiment

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

Kanye West Continues to Taunt Gigi Hadid, Agrees She's 'Cabbage Patch' Compared to Sister Bella

Kanye West Continues to Taunt Gigi Hadid, Agrees She's 'Cabbage Patch' Compared to Sister Bella

Michael Rapaport Unleashes on Kanye West Over His Antisemitic Remarks

Michael Rapaport Unleashes on Kanye West Over His Antisemitic Remarks

Taylour Paige Ties the Knot With Fiance Rivington Starchild Weeks After Engagement

Taylour Paige Ties the Knot With Fiance Rivington Starchild Weeks After Engagement

Safaree Samuels Shares Cute Videos of Baby Son Walking

Safaree Samuels Shares Cute Videos of Baby Son Walking

Rafael Nadal Becomes First-Time Dad as Wife Welcomes Baby Boy

Rafael Nadal Becomes First-Time Dad as Wife Welcomes Baby Boy