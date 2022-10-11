Amber Rose Defends Her Unrealistic Expectations of Man

Instagram Celebrity

The SlutWalk founder is trolled after lamenting that it's 'so hard' to find a man that meets her requirements, following the end of her relationship with Alexander Edwards.

AceShowbiz - Amber Rose is seemingly unlucky in love lately. The former music video star has taken to social media to air out her frustration after finding it hard to find a man that meets her requirements, only to get trolled online.

The 38-year-old star took to her Instagram Story on Monday, October 10 to share her expectations of man. "Why is it so hard to find an intelligent, sexy, rich successful, tatted Gentleman that also has kids, but is NOT an abusive narcissist, and he's definitely an atheist, but also a feminist……," she wrote, claiming, "I'm not asking for much."

Many, however, disagreed with Amber as they thought that her requirements are somehow "unrealistic" and paradoxical. "He's probably in hell sus," one person responded to Amber's Story. Another jested, "She forgot Vegan."

A third enthused, "Lord Help Her." Someone laid out the problem with Amber's expectations, "Intelligent, successful, rich men don't typically like women who self proclaim themselves to be a slut and has a huge tattoo on her forehead, she may have better luck finding a tattooed atheist."

A fifth user pointed out, "Bc you don't believe in God… only God bring great men sorry to tell you, but you won't ever get a good man until you seek God." Agreeing, someone else remarked, "Lost me at atheist chile, Lord forgive me for reading that filth."

Another person claimed that Amber is the problem, writing, "It's you lot TF! You lot have these men unrealistic expectations! You lot dropped your standards now they running round thinking everybody do 3sums! It's YOU."

But Amber stands by her criteria. Catching wind of the negative feedbacks, she wrote in the comment of The Shade Room's post, "I shaid what I shaid."

Amber is last known to be in a relationship with Alexander "A.E." Edwards, who is the father of her younger son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, born in October 2019. In 2021, she called out her baby daddy for being a serial cheater.

In November, A.E. issued a public apology to Amber over his actions, claiming she "didn't deserve what I did to you." He wrote, "I'm sorry for the pain that I've caused you, my son Slash and my stepson Sebastian. All I want is my family back, and I'm willing to do anything to make things right. Please forgive me."

It apparently worked as they were spotted getting intimate during an outing in Los Angeles in January of this year. However, the reconciliation seemingly didn't last long as they have never been seen together again.