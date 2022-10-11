Jamie Lee Curtis Urges Kanye West to 'Get Help' Following Anti-Semitic Posts

Cover Images/Abby Grant/INFphoto.com Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lee Curtis is the latest celebrity who publicly slams Kanye West over his antisemitic posts on social media. During her appearance on "Today" show on Monday, October 10, the 63-year old actress got emotional while sharing her opinions on the rapper's controversial tweets.

"I woke up and I burst into tears," she told host Hoda Kotb. "Defcon 3 on Jewish people? What are you doing? It's bad enough that fascism is on the rise around the world, but on Twitter? On a portal to pour that in, as if Jewish people haven't had it hard enough? As if Asian people haven't had enough. I mean, it was just abhorrent."

Hoda then pointed out that it was the first time for her to see the "Halloween" star so upset during an interview. "I woke up and I thought [about] my grandparents," Jamie went on to share. She then urged the Yeezy designer, who also enraged people with his "White Lives Matter" T-shirt during Paris Fashion Week, to seek help. "It's just abhorrent behavior, I hope he gets help. I hope his children get help from him. It's terrible," she noted.

In related news, Kanye is invited to Holocaust Museum in Los Angeles so he can learn about the danger of spreading hateful and anti-Semitic rhetoric. "Words matter and words have consequences Ye. We urge you to come visit us at Holocaust Museum L.A. to understand just how words can incite horrific violence and genocides," the Holocaust Museum L.A. said in an open statement.

The statement added, "The Holocaust started with only words that sadly begat stereotypes, racial and religious tropes and blaming others and led to the murder of six million Jews. At Holocaust Museum L.A. it is our mission to commemorate those who were murdered, educate on the Holocaust and all genocides including the genocide perpetrated against the Armenian People (of which your children would be included), and inspire a more dignified and humane world."

"Your words reach millions and you can choose to incite or you can choose to inspire," it continued. "We are located at 100 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036 and welcome you any time."

Kanye landed in hot water after he declared in a Twitter post his plan to go "death con [sic] 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE." The ex-husband of Kim Kardashian continued, "The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because Black people are actually Jew also... You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

Shortly after, Twitter removed the post and replaced it with an automated message that read, "This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules." A Twitter spokesperson told BuzzFeed News on Sunday, "The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter's policies."

The "Donda" artist also got his Instagram account restricted after posting similar message on the platform on Friday night. In a since-deleted post, Ye shared a screenshot of an iMessage exchange with Sean "P. Diddy" Combs. In response to Diddy who asked him to "stop playing these internet games," Ye wrote, "This ain't a game. Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me."