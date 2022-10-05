 

Boosie Badazz Bleaches Kanye West's Skin White Amid 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt Controversy

Boosie Badazz Bleaches Kanye West's Skin White Amid 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt Controversy
After the Chicago rapper calls Black Lives Matter a 'scam,' the Louisiana musician takes to his Twitter account to urge Ye to 'do us a favor [and] bleach [his] skin all white.'

  • Oct 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) isn't done calling out Kanye West for his controversial antics. After the latter called Black Lives Matter a "scam," the Louisiana rapper took to Twitter to slam Kanye and told him to just bleach his skin white.

Blasting Ye for the second day in a row, Boosie wrote on Tuesday, October 4, "[Damn], Kanye West, you just going to keep using your platform to s**t on your own race like this?" He continued, "This sad [and] the black people who still support you [are] even sadder. Last time speaking on this. #KanyeWestDoesntLikeBlackPeople. Do us a favor [and] bleach your skin all white. Thanks."

In a follow-up tweet, the "Wipe Me Down" rapper took the matter into his own hands and virtually bleached the Chicago rapper's skin. "Just do it!!" he wrote alongside the snap.

Boosie's tweets came after the "Donda" artist claimed that he single-handedly ended Black Lives Matter movement. "Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam," the controversial musician wrote on his Instagram Story. "Now it's over. You're welcome."

Prior to this, Boosie unleashed on Ye for wearing a T-shirt which read, "White Lives Matter," across the back at Yeezy's show during Paris Fashion Week. "@kanyewest AFTER ALL WE BEEN THROUGH AS A RACE YOU PUT THIS DISRESPECTFUL S**T ON!! U GIVES NO F**KS ABOUT HOW BLACKS HAVE DIED N SUFFERED TO THE HANDS OF THE WHITE MAN N U SAY BUSH DON'T LIKE BLACK PEOPLE.. REALLY 'N***A,' " Boosie wrote on Monday.

Unsurprisingly, Boosie wasn't the only public figure who blasted Ye for his controversial new collection for his brand Yeezy. Jaden Smith even decided to walk out of the rapper/designer's Yeezy Season 9 fashion show on Monday. "I Don't Care Who's It Is If I Don't Feel The Message I'm Out," the 24-year-old musician wrote on Twitter, adding, "Black Lives Matter."

Kendall Jenner also showed support to Jaden for his decision. The supermodel, whose sister Kim Kardashian was married to Kanye for six years before their 2021 split, liked her longtime friend's tweets about the show. Fellow models Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin also called out Ye for attacking Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who called his new Yeezy collection "deeply offensive, violent, and dangerous."

