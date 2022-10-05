 

Tom Brady's Rep Not Denying Reports Claiming NFL Star and His Wife Gisele Hired Divorce Lawyers

The spokesperson of the seven-time Super Bowl champion has no comment on the claims that his client and the Brazilian supermodel are working through their separation.

  • Oct 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Is it true that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are heading to divorce? The NFL star's representative doesn't deny reports claiming the athlete and his model wife hired divorce lawyers amid their alleged serious marital issues.

According to Fox News Digital, the spokesperson for the 45-year-old seven-time Super Bowl champion had no comment when reached by the news site on Tuesday, October 4 regarding reports surrounding them.

Earlier on Tuesday, Page Six reported that Tom and Gisele have retained divorce attorneys and are exploring "what a split will entail." A source told the outlet, "I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is."

"I don't think there will be any coming back now," the insider further noted. "They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.

In the meantime, a separate source told PEOPLE that Tom is "trying to figure out what to do" now that Gisele has hired a divorce attorney following months of "tension" between the couple, who has been married for 13 years.

Before news broke of their alleged legal movements, Gisele was spotted ditching her wedding ring during a gym session in Miami. On Monday, October 3, the 42-year-old Brazilian beauty was photographed at the sports center. However, TMZ claimed that that's not a clue about her marital status as she "rarely wore the thing even before their rough patch."

Gisele and Tom, who are reportedly living separately in Miami, have been hit with split rumors since he decided to un-retire from football. However, it was unveiled recently that their marriage problems have "nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL."

"The problems are not due to his decision to play football again. Sometimes things are complicated," insiders explained. "There was never an ultimatum set down for Tom to choose between football or her. Their problems are more about the distance that has been created between them over a longer period of time."

Upon hearing the news of Tom and Gisele's alleged attempt to hire divorce lawyers, fans believed that Gisele would end up dating Pete Davidson, considering that he's now single. One person in particular let out a photo of the comedian smiling at his phone screen. Alongside the snap, the Twitter user wrote, "Pete Davidson finding out about the Brady/Gisele divorce rumors."

"I have no doubt in my mind that Pete Davidson is going to end up with Gisele now," a different individual added. "I give it 6 days before Gisele is spotted with Pete Davidson," someone else chimed in. A separate person wondered, "How long until Gisele starts dating Pete Davidson?"

