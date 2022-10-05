Hailey Bieber Defends Gabriella Karefa-Johnson After Kanye West Drama Over 'WLM' Controversy

Instagram/Cover Images/Barbera/INFphoto.com Celebrity

Ye, however, claims in a new Instagram post that he and the Vogue contributing editor have apologized to each though he further enrages people by calling 'Black Lives Matter' a 'scam.'

Oct 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) joins Gigi Hadid in defending Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson following Kanye West's criticism. Amid the drama which stemmed from the rapper's highly controversial Yeezy Season 9 runway show, the model took to her Instagram account to show support to the fashion writer.

On Tuesday, October 4, Hailey wrote on Instagram Stories, "My respect for you runs deep my friend!" The Rhode founder went on to say, "To know is to adore you and to work with you is an honor. the most kind. the most talented. the most fun. the most chic."

Hailey's post came after Ye posted pictures of Gabriella in an apparent attempt to ridicule her personal style. It was his way to hit back at the editor who labeled his new Yeezy collection, which included a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt, "deeply offensive, violent, and dangerous."

Also slamming Ye for his criticism toward Gabriella was Gigi Hadid. Commenting on one of the "Donda" artist's Instagram posts, the supermodel wrote, "You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha…If there's actually a point to any of your s**t she might be the only person that could save u. As if the 'honor' of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion..? Lol. You're a bully and a joke (sic)."

Not stopping there, Gigi further unleashed on the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian on her own Instagram Story. The mom of one called out the hip-hop star for his "immature bully behavior" and warned people about how "dangerous" it was to constantly give him a platform to air his controversial views. The model also described the writer as "one of the most important voices in our industry," and argued Gabrielle could "school that disgraceful man in more ways than he knows."

Meanwhile, Ye claimed in a latest post on his Instagram account that he and Gabriella had settled their differences and apologized to each other. "GABBY IS MY SISTER," Ye penned. "IM NOT LETTING PEOPLE GO TO BED THINKING I DIDN'T MEET WITH GABRIELLE AT 5 PM TODAY FOR 2 HOURS THEN WE WENT TO DINNER AT FERDIE. ANNA HAD BAZ LUHRMANN FILM OUR MEETING AND WE ARE EDITING TONIGHT."

"WE TOOK PICS AND I WAS INSTRUCTED TO NOT POST THEM," he continued, before alleging that Gabriella was seemingly "used" by "TREVOR NOAH AND OTHER BLACK PEOPLE TO SPEAK ON MY EXPRESSION" as "SHE EXPRESSED THAT HER COMPANY DID NOT INSTRUCT HER TO SPEAK ON MY T SHIRT EXPRESSION."

Ye concluded, "WE APOLOGIZED TO EACH OTHER FOR THE WAY WE MADE EACH OTHER FEEL WE ACTUALLY GOT ALONG AND HAVE BOTH EXPERIENCED THE FIGHT FOR ACCEPTANCE IN A WORLD THAT'S NOT OUR OWN. SHE DISAGREED I DISAGREED WE DISAGREED. AT LEAST WE BOTH LOVE FERDIE AND FASHION."

Despite receiving huge backlash over his "White Lives Matter" T-shirt, Ye didn't seem to back down. The controversial rapper doubled down on his stance as he called "Black Lives Matter" a "scam." He wrote in an Instagram Story on Tuesday morning, "Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now its over. You're welcome."