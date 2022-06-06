MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022: Vanessa Hudgens and Sydney Sweeney Slay Red Carpet in Mini Skirt

Instagram Celebrity

Vanessa, who hosts the award show, looks whimsical in a mini blue dress while Sydney shows some skin in a top crop and mini sparkling skirt while walking on the red carpet in Santa Monica.

AceShowbiz - The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards is finally here and several celebrities came dressed in their best for the special event. Prior to presenting the coveted awards, the stars hit the red carpet to show off their highest fashion.

Among those who turned heads with their unique looks on the red carpet was Vanessa Hudgens. The "High School Musical" star, who's set to host the event that aired on Sunday, June 5, looked elegant in a Vera Wang blue mini dress that featured a sweetheart neckline and a cascading train. To complete her glamor look, she added a pair of metallic platform heels and wore her hair in a sleek updo.

Sydney Sweeney also hit the red carpet in style. The "Euphoria" star flaunted her stunning figure in a sparkly low-rise mini skirt and a crop top. The 24-year-old actress also wore a pair of glittery high heels to complement her look.

As for Paris Hilton, she attended the "one-night-only global event" in a bold blue sparkling maxi-length dress. Her gown featured a slit running down the side and long sleeves. The reality star wore short studded silver fingerless gloves to match her silver chain necklace. She also picked sparkly pointed pumps for the star-studded event.

Kristin Cavallari, in the meantime, opted for a touch of casual chic. The 35-year-old TV personality arrived on the red carpet in a pair of YSL bandeau tops in red and white. She topped it off with sleek figure-hugging black pants, matching black heels, a structured clutch and a ponytail.

Chrishell Stause looked stunning as well. She rocked a black busty crop top with matching sheer-paneled trousers. Her lover G Flip also attended the occasion wearing a low-cut vest that showed off their arm tattoos, adding a pair of matching trousers and combat boots.

Also bringing her best look was Erika Jayne. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star looked radiant in a hot pink suit which she paired with matching pants. She added pink leather gloves to complete her look.

Another "RHOBH" star who attended the event was Lisa Rinna. For the event, the 58-year-old TV personality donned a black velvet jumpsuit. She added a pair of matching heels.

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa were all smiles while hitting the red carpet. The couple even shared a sweet kiss while posing for photos. Heather opted to wear a shimmering seafoam green mini-dress from Sol Angelann by Irena Soprano while Tarek stepped out with a black T-shirt under a stylish brown coat with black cuffs and black pants.

Chart-topping singer Olivia Rodrigo also hit the red carpet with style. The "Drivers License" hitmaker looked gorgeous in a black silk corset dress, which she paired with black strappy heels. She also styled her black hair in cute buns.

Jennifer Lopez, who is set to receive the Generation Award at this year's event, looked elegant in a black gown. Her dress featured a sleeveless leather corset that highlighted her fit physique.

This year's show is hosted by Vanessa and Tayshia Adams, with Vanessa commandeering the Scripted section and Tayshia the Unscripted. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Euphoria" lead the nods for movies and TV respectively with seven each, with other favorites like "The Batman", "House of Gucci", "Selling Sunset", "RuPaul's Drag Race" and "The Kelly Clarkson Show" also picking up multiple nominations.