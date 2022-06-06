Report: Metro Boomin's Mother Killed by Husband Who Commits Suicide Afterward

Facebook Celebrity

Jun 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Metro Boomin just experienced a family tragedy. According to a new report, the record producer's mother Leslie Joanne Wayne was killed by her husband, who committed suicide afterward.

Revealing the news was TMZ on Sunday, June 5. Sources told the outlet that Leslie was discovered just outside of the Atlanta area. She was reportedly murdered by her spouse, not Metro's father, on Friday night.

An autopsy is currently underway to find Leslie's cause of death. Metro himself has confirmed through his representative that his mom died this weekend, adding that he and his family asked privacy during this difficult time.

Tributes have since poured in. Among those offering their condolences are hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, who penned on Twitter, "Rest In Peace Trouble and Prayers to Metro Boomin and his family."

Fellow record producer Mike WiLL Made It wrote on his own account, "Prayers up for my brother @MetroBoomin." Yung Baby Tate added, "Praying for Metro Boomin and his family."

Metro spoke highly of his mom in various interviews. When sitting down with The Fader in 2016, he credited his mom for his regal birth name, Leland Tyler Wayne, which gave him self-pride in whatever profession he desired to pursue.

"My mom wanted to give me a name where, no matter what I wanted to do, I'd be able to do it," the 28-year-old told the publication at the time. "An astronaut. President. Whatever. Leland Wayne."

The incident came weeks after Metro showed support to YSL following the RICO charges that left 28 people charged in a 56-count indictment, including Young Thug and Gunna. Metro refuted claims by prosecutors that the label was a gang and expressed frustration over lyrics and music being used as criminal evidence.

"Using song lyrics to indict n***as is lame af and a joke. These the same lyrics that have made billions for these corporations over the past decade," he tweeted. "I'm waiting now to see who gon step up and use those same resources now that the coin has turned…."