Queen Latifah on Lil Nas X's BET Awards Snub: 'He Should've Been Nominated'

Jun 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Queen Latifah believes that Lil Nas X deserved at least one nod at the 2022 BET Awards. When weighing in on the openly-gay rapper's snub at the annual award-giving event, the "All Hail the Queen" artist said, "He should've been nominated."

The 52-year-old offered her two cents when speaking to TMZ outside of the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" building in Los Angeles on Friday, June 3. "Lil Nas X is amazing," she said. "He should've been nominated."

"I don't know if that's the case. I don't know what's behind all that, but inclusion is always the key. That's what we should be striving for," the female rapper continued. "There's enough room in this world for everybody."

Just two days earlier, Nas X took to his Twitter account to express his frustration after failing to score a nod at this year's BET Awards. "thank you bet awards. An outstanding zero nominations again. Black excellence!" he sarcastically penned.

"I try to be humble so bad but it's really f**k you to a lot of you n***as," the Grammy-winning artist added in a separate tweet. "I will be selling fish plates outside of the BET Awards this year."

Nas X didn't stop there as he accused BET Awards of snubbing black gay artists in general in a follow-up tweet. "Not even that, doesn't even have to be me nominated. I just feel like black gay ppl have to fight to be seen in this world and even when we make it to the top mfs try to pretend we are invisible," so he claimed.

When one person asked the "MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)" emcee, "What have you put out??? & don't use that gay s**t as an excuse don't nobody care no more," he replied, "Idk maybe 3 of the biggest songs of last year & a critically acclaimed album. I feel like that should've helped me a bit," in reference to his debut album "Montero".

Another user argued that Nas X didn't deserve a BET Award nomination because he's a pop artist as opposed to a hip-hop artist. To this remark, the "Industry Baby" hitmaker clapped back, "no offense but u are literally of Caucasian persuasion and trying to school me on an award show i've watched my entire childhood+ it's not the hip hop awards + they have a pop category + ratio."