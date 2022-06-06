 
 

Queen Latifah on Lil Nas X's BET Awards Snub: 'He Should've Been Nominated'

Queen Latifah on Lil Nas X's BET Awards Snub: 'He Should've Been Nominated'
INSTAR IMAGES/Faye`s Vision/Media Punch
Music

The 'All Hail the Queen' artist believes that the 'MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)' hitmaker deserves recognition at this year's ceremony because 'there's enough room in this world for everybody.'

  • Jun 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Queen Latifah believes that Lil Nas X deserved at least one nod at the 2022 BET Awards. When weighing in on the openly-gay rapper's snub at the annual award-giving event, the "All Hail the Queen" artist said, "He should've been nominated."

The 52-year-old offered her two cents when speaking to TMZ outside of the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" building in Los Angeles on Friday, June 3. "Lil Nas X is amazing," she said. "He should've been nominated."

"I don't know if that's the case. I don't know what's behind all that, but inclusion is always the key. That's what we should be striving for," the female rapper continued. "There's enough room in this world for everybody."

  See also...

Just two days earlier, Nas X took to his Twitter account to express his frustration after failing to score a nod at this year's BET Awards. "thank you bet awards. An outstanding zero nominations again. Black excellence!" he sarcastically penned.

"I try to be humble so bad but it's really f**k you to a lot of you n***as," the Grammy-winning artist added in a separate tweet. "I will be selling fish plates outside of the BET Awards this year."

Nas X didn't stop there as he accused BET Awards of snubbing black gay artists in general in a follow-up tweet. "Not even that, doesn't even have to be me nominated. I just feel like black gay ppl have to fight to be seen in this world and even when we make it to the top mfs try to pretend we are invisible," so he claimed.

When one person asked the "MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)" emcee, "What have you put out??? & don't use that gay s**t as an excuse don't nobody care no more," he replied, "Idk maybe 3 of the biggest songs of last year & a critically acclaimed album. I feel like that should've helped me a bit," in reference to his debut album "Montero".

Another user argued that Nas X didn't deserve a BET Award nomination because he's a pop artist as opposed to a hip-hop artist. To this remark, the "Industry Baby" hitmaker clapped back, "no offense but u are literally of Caucasian persuasion and trying to school me on an award show i've watched my entire childhood+ it's not the hip hop awards + they have a pop category + ratio."

You can share this post!

Boosie Badazz Continues Taunting a Girl Who Claims to Be His Son's Baby Mama

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022: Vanessa Hudgens and Sydney Sweeney Slay Red Carpet in Mini Skirt
Related Posts
Queen Latifah 'Really Angered' After Being Told to Lose Weight on 'Living Single'

Queen Latifah 'Really Angered' After Being Told to Lose Weight on 'Living Single'

Queen Latifah Raves Over Country Music for Its Crossover With Hip Hop

Queen Latifah Raves Over Country Music for Its Crossover With Hip Hop

Queen Latifah Says We Could Have Avoided Black Lives Matter If We'd Listened to Colin Kaepernick

Queen Latifah Says We Could Have Avoided Black Lives Matter If We'd Listened to Colin Kaepernick

Queen Latifah to Lead Star-Studded Special to Remember Martin Luther King's Historic March

Queen Latifah to Lead Star-Studded Special to Remember Martin Luther King's Historic March

Most Read
Yungblud Reveals Ozzy Osbourne Taught Him to 'Never Apologize'
Music

Yungblud Reveals Ozzy Osbourne Taught Him to 'Never Apologize'

Quentin Tarantino Applauded by Frank Sinatra's Daughter Nancy for Giving Her a 'New Start'

Quentin Tarantino Applauded by Frank Sinatra's Daughter Nancy for Giving Her a 'New Start'

Johnny Depp Performs With Jeff Beck Again After Winning Defamation Case Against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp Performs With Jeff Beck Again After Winning Defamation Case Against Amber Heard

Remy Ma Clarifies Doja Cat Comments

Remy Ma Clarifies Doja Cat Comments

Tom Meighan Insists He Has No 'Malice' Towards Former Kasabian Bandmate Serge Pizzorno

Tom Meighan Insists He Has No 'Malice' Towards Former Kasabian Bandmate Serge Pizzorno

Liam Gallagher Returns to Knebworth for First Time as Solo Star After 26 Years

Liam Gallagher Returns to Knebworth for First Time as Solo Star After 26 Years

Mariah Carey Slapped With $20M Lawsuit Over 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Song Title

Mariah Carey Slapped With $20M Lawsuit Over 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Song Title

Megan Thee Stallion Unleashes Provocative 'Plan B' Music Video

Megan Thee Stallion Unleashes Provocative 'Plan B' Music Video

Liam Gallagher 'Still Pinching' Himself Over Solo Career as His Time in Beady Eye 'Didn't Work Out'

Liam Gallagher 'Still Pinching' Himself Over Solo Career as His Time in Beady Eye 'Didn't Work Out'

Jack Harlow Slammed by PETA for 'Glamorizing Horse Racing' in 'Churchill Down' Visuals

Jack Harlow Slammed by PETA for 'Glamorizing Horse Racing' in 'Churchill Down' Visuals

Lily James to Launch Music Career by Releasing Two Singles

Lily James to Launch Music Career by Releasing Two Singles

Queen Latifah on Lil Nas X's BET Awards Snub: 'He Should've Been Nominated'

Queen Latifah on Lil Nas X's BET Awards Snub: 'He Should've Been Nominated'