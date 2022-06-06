 
 

Kathy Griffin Rips 'Bloated' Johnny Depp After Amber Heard Verdict

When weighing in on the former couple's defamation trial in a new interview, the 61-year-old comedienne likens the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor to Donald Trump.

  • Jun 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kathy Griffin was clearly upset that her pal Amber Heard has lost her defamation trial against Johnny Depp. When discussing the matter on Brian Karem's "Just Ask the Question" podcast, the comedienne slammed the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor by calling him, a "big orange fat bloated boozebag."

"These Johnny Depp stans that are talking about this trial and yet they refuse to show pictures of what he looks like now, which is a big orange fat bloated boozebag," the 61-year-old said. "He looks like Donald Trump with a ponytail."

"And so they keep sticking up for him and being like, 'Amber is taking down Johnny! He's so gorgeous and dreamy!' I'm like, okay, he talks like [Kanye West] when Kanye had his jaw wired," she added. "He has a fake accent like when Madonna turned British. So, you know, who are we kidding here?"

Claiming that she's "friends with Amber," Kathy said she believes the "Aquaman" actress' side of the story. She even described the verdict as "really disturbing."

Johnny sued Amber for $50 million over a 2018 essay in The Washington Post in which she alleged she was a victim of domestic abuse but had not named him specifically. Amber herself was countersuing her ex-husband for $100 million.

On June 1, however, the jury found that Amber had acted with "malice" and awarded Johnny $15 million in damages. Upon learning of the news, she lamented, "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband. I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women."

Amber, who was married to Johnny from 2015 until 2017 and was eventually awarded $2 million in punitive damages, labeled the jury's decision as a "setback" to women's rights. "It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated," she stressed. "It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

