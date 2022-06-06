Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino 'Ready' for Baby No. 2 With Wife Lauren Pesce

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Jersey Shore' star, who tied the knot with Lauren in 2018, admits that they 'keep talking about' trying for a second baby just a little over a year after the birth of their first child.

Jun 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino wants to expand his family with his wife Lauren Pesce. Just a little over a year after the birth of their first child, the "Jersey Shore" star reveals in a new interview that he is ready to start trying for a second baby.

Mike told Us Weekly: "I think we are ready for baby number two. We keep talking about it and we’re going to start trying." Lauren then chimed in, noting they don't want to stop at two as the couple has always wanted a big family.

"I feel like we've always said three. We love the number three, and it's just like, good vibes," she explained. "But we'll see whatever God blesses us with."

When asked about how she's dealing with life as a new mum, Lauren admits it's been challenging but she's loving every minute. "There's chaos," she said. "It's just so much fun having a baby. I love it … Being a first-time mom and everything being new, you have no experience to fall back on. It's one of those things you got to figure out for yourself."

Mike and Lauren met at college after taking a maths class together and they dated from 2004 until 2007. After splitting up, Mike went on to find fame on reality TV show "Jersey Shore" and the pair didn't reconnect until the series ended in 2012.

They met again at a kickboxing class and revived their former relationship. They dated for five years before marrying in 2018 and welcoming their first child, a son named Romeo Reign, in March 2021.