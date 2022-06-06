 
 

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino 'Ready' for Baby No. 2 With Wife Lauren Pesce

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino 'Ready' for Baby No. 2 With Wife Lauren Pesce
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Jersey Shore' star, who tied the knot with Lauren in 2018, admits that they 'keep talking about' trying for a second baby just a little over a year after the birth of their first child.

  • Jun 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino wants to expand his family with his wife Lauren Pesce. Just a little over a year after the birth of their first child, the "Jersey Shore" star reveals in a new interview that he is ready to start trying for a second baby.

Mike told Us Weekly: "I think we are ready for baby number two. We keep talking about it and we’re going to start trying." Lauren then chimed in, noting they don't want to stop at two as the couple has always wanted a big family.

"I feel like we've always said three. We love the number three, and it's just like, good vibes," she explained. "But we'll see whatever God blesses us with."

  See also...

When asked about how she's dealing with life as a new mum, Lauren admits it's been challenging but she's loving every minute. "There's chaos," she said. "It's just so much fun having a baby. I love it … Being a first-time mom and everything being new, you have no experience to fall back on. It's one of those things you got to figure out for yourself."

Mike and Lauren met at college after taking a maths class together and they dated from 2004 until 2007. After splitting up, Mike went on to find fame on reality TV show "Jersey Shore" and the pair didn't reconnect until the series ended in 2012.

They met again at a kickboxing class and revived their former relationship. They dated for five years before marrying in 2018 and welcoming their first child, a son named Romeo Reign, in March 2021.

You can share this post!

Kathy Griffin Rips 'Bloated' Johnny Depp After Amber Heard Verdict

Sam Fender Issues Apology for Calling Johnny Depp a 'Hero' Following Defamation Trial
Related Posts
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Calls Cops on Brother Over Unannounced Visit

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Calls Cops on Brother Over Unannounced Visit

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Introduces Newborn Baby Boy With Sweet Photos

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Introduces Newborn Baby Boy With Sweet Photos

'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Expecting First Child

'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Expecting First Child

Mike Sorrentino Angrily Shuts Down Accusation of Him Cheating on Wife Lauren Multiple Times

Mike Sorrentino Angrily Shuts Down Accusation of Him Cheating on Wife Lauren Multiple Times

Most Read
Meghan Markle's Shushing Moment at Trooping of the Colour Branded Distraction to Serious Issues
Celebrity

Meghan Markle's Shushing Moment at Trooping of the Colour Branded Distraction to Serious Issues

Mo'Nique Is Slammed for Bringing D.L. Hughley's Daughter Into Feud, Steve Harvey Wants No Part

Mo'Nique Is Slammed for Bringing D.L. Hughley's Daughter Into Feud, Steve Harvey Wants No Part

Instagram Model Feels 'Dehumanized' After Getting Kicked Out of Plane Over Her 22-Pound Breasts

Instagram Model Feels 'Dehumanized' After Getting Kicked Out of Plane Over Her 22-Pound Breasts

Vivica A. Fox Tearfully Slams Jada Pinkett Smith Over Her 'Self-Righteous' Response to Oscars Slap

Vivica A. Fox Tearfully Slams Jada Pinkett Smith Over Her 'Self-Righteous' Response to Oscars Slap

Piers Morgan Claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Tardiness Causes Tension at Queen's Jubilee

Piers Morgan Claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Tardiness Causes Tension at Queen's Jubilee

Yung Miami and Diddy Dance Together at Birthday Party After Her Feud With His Ex Gina Huynh

Yung Miami and Diddy Dance Together at Birthday Party After Her Feud With His Ex Gina Huynh

NeNe Leakes Responds After Sued by Her Boyfriend's Wife for Stealing Husband

NeNe Leakes Responds After Sued by Her Boyfriend's Wife for Stealing Husband

50 Cent Slaps Young Buck With Lawsuit Over $250K Debt

50 Cent Slaps Young Buck With Lawsuit Over $250K Debt

Dale Moss Is 'Officially' Dating Galey Alix Nearly One Year After Clare Crawley Split

Dale Moss Is 'Officially' Dating Galey Alix Nearly One Year After Clare Crawley Split

Hazel E Suffers Miscarriage Due to Previous Surgery Infection

Hazel E Suffers Miscarriage Due to Previous Surgery Infection

Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Abby De La Rosa Pregnant Again 1 Year After Welcoming Twins

Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Abby De La Rosa Pregnant Again 1 Year After Welcoming Twins

Summer Walker Calls Ex London On Da Track 'Worst Baby Daddy on the Face of the Planet'

Summer Walker Calls Ex London On Da Track 'Worst Baby Daddy on the Face of the Planet'

Young Thug's Denied Bond Despite Kevin Liles' Tearful Testimony, Yak Gotti Denies Snitching

Young Thug's Denied Bond Despite Kevin Liles' Tearful Testimony, Yak Gotti Denies Snitching