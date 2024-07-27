Kathy Griffin Regains Her Lost Voice After Groundbreaking Vocal Cord Surgery

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The comedian previously underwent lung cancer surgery and a subsequent 'groundbreaking' vocal cord procedure after a surgeon accidentally killed her left vocal cord.

AceShowbiz - On Friday, July 26, Kathy Griffin, 63, shared an Instagram update about her vocal cords after undergoing a "groundbreaking" surgery in June to repair her voice.

In August 2021, Griffin was diagnosed with lung cancer and underwent a lobectomy to remove the disease. During the lung cancer surgery, a surgeon accidentally killed her left vocal cord, causing permanent paralysis.

However, in May 2023, Griffin underwent an innovative vocal cord surgery performed by Dr. Anca Barbu. "I got an implant in my left vocal cord, and you guys, I sound like myself again!" Griffin exclaimed.

Griffin expressed her excitement about regaining her voice, enabling her to yell and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president. "There's hope for the first time!" she said, using her newfound voice.

Despite her vocal cord issues and previous "cancellation" after a controversial photo, Griffin remains positive. "I literally lost my voice due to cancer surgery, and now I finally have my voice back," she told PEOPLE. "I'm a grateful, naughty comedian again!"

Griffin's vocal cord surgery experience was complex, involving a hook to open her mouth and a needle injected into her vocal cord under general anesthesia. However, the procedure was successful, and Griffin is now eager to use her regained voice for political endorsements and her upcoming tour dates.