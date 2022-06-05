Shay Mitchell Welcomes Second Child With Matte Babel

Instagram Celebrity

The actress, who is known for portraying Emily Fields on 'Pretty Little Liars', announces the baby girl's arrival at the BEIS Motel pop-up at The Grove in Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz - Shay Mitchell is now a mother of two. The Emily Fields depicter on "Pretty Little Liars" revealed on Saturday, June 4 that she and her longtime partner Matte Babel have welcomed their second child together, a baby girl.

The 35-year-old broke the news when speaking to E! News at the BEIS Motel pop-up at The Grove in Los Angeles. "I recently just had my second child and this is why this is all so much sweeter because this is the first time I've actually been outside of the house since having her," she told the outlet. "It's really special to come and visit my other baby."

During the interview, Shay also gushed over her partner Matte, calling her a "great" dad. "I think when you find someone who has the same morals as you, it makes parenting a lot easier," she said. "It's definitely a partnership. Finding somebody who has similar morals to you is extremely important."

The "Dollface" star confirmed her pregnancy in February while she was still grieving over the loss of her grandmother. Alongside some topless maternity photos, she reflected on "saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world."

"I can't help but think this was the universe's plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life," she continued. "Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time. Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way."

Shay and Matte have been together since 2017. They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Atlas, in October 2019.