 
 

Shay Mitchell Welcomes Second Child With Matte Babel

Shay Mitchell Welcomes Second Child With Matte Babel
Instagram
Celebrity

The actress, who is known for portraying Emily Fields on 'Pretty Little Liars', announces the baby girl's arrival at the BEIS Motel pop-up at The Grove in Los Angeles.

  • Jun 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Shay Mitchell is now a mother of two. The Emily Fields depicter on "Pretty Little Liars" revealed on Saturday, June 4 that she and her longtime partner Matte Babel have welcomed their second child together, a baby girl.

The 35-year-old broke the news when speaking to E! News at the BEIS Motel pop-up at The Grove in Los Angeles. "I recently just had my second child and this is why this is all so much sweeter because this is the first time I've actually been outside of the house since having her," she told the outlet. "It's really special to come and visit my other baby."

During the interview, Shay also gushed over her partner Matte, calling her a "great" dad. "I think when you find someone who has the same morals as you, it makes parenting a lot easier," she said. "It's definitely a partnership. Finding somebody who has similar morals to you is extremely important."

  See also...

The "Dollface" star confirmed her pregnancy in February while she was still grieving over the loss of her grandmother. Alongside some topless maternity photos, she reflected on "saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world."

"I can't help but think this was the universe's plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life," she continued. "Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time. Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way."

Shay and Matte have been together since 2017. They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Atlas, in October 2019.

You can share this post!

Shakira Addresses Pics of Her in Ambulance After Announcing Split From Longtime Partner Gerard Pique
Related Posts
Shay Mitchell Shows Off Bare Baby Bump as She Announces Pregnancy With Baby No. 2

Shay Mitchell Shows Off Bare Baby Bump as She Announces Pregnancy With Baby No. 2

Shay Mitchell Encourages Women to Celebrate Their Bodies Post-Giving Birth

Shay Mitchell Encourages Women to Celebrate Their Bodies Post-Giving Birth

Shay Mitchell Hopes for Second Child Despite Painful Labor Experience

Shay Mitchell Hopes for Second Child Despite Painful Labor Experience

Shay Mitchell Discloses How Coronavirus Pandemic Put Her Romance With Boyfriend to the Test

Shay Mitchell Discloses How Coronavirus Pandemic Put Her Romance With Boyfriend to the Test

Most Read
Meghan Markle's Shushing Moment at Trooping of the Colour Branded Distraction to Serious Issues
Celebrity

Meghan Markle's Shushing Moment at Trooping of the Colour Branded Distraction to Serious Issues

Mo'Nique Is Slammed for Bringing D.L. Hughley's Daughter Into Feud, Steve Harvey Wants No Part

Mo'Nique Is Slammed for Bringing D.L. Hughley's Daughter Into Feud, Steve Harvey Wants No Part

Mo'Nique Takes Another Jab at D.L. Hughley, Drags Steve Harvey Into the Feud

Mo'Nique Takes Another Jab at D.L. Hughley, Drags Steve Harvey Into the Feud

Blueface's Mother Trolled for Showing Her Black Eye After Getting Punched by Chrisean Rock

Blueface's Mother Trolled for Showing Her Black Eye After Getting Punched by Chrisean Rock

Instagram Model Feels 'Dehumanized' After Getting Kicked Out of Plane Over Her 22-Pound Breasts

Instagram Model Feels 'Dehumanized' After Getting Kicked Out of Plane Over Her 22-Pound Breasts

Vivica A. Fox Tearfully Slams Jada Pinkett Smith Over Her 'Self-Righteous' Response to Oscars Slap

Vivica A. Fox Tearfully Slams Jada Pinkett Smith Over Her 'Self-Righteous' Response to Oscars Slap

Piers Morgan Claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Tardiness Causes Tension at Queen's Jubilee

Piers Morgan Claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Tardiness Causes Tension at Queen's Jubilee

Yung Miami and Diddy Dance Together at Birthday Party After Her Feud With His Ex Gina Huynh

Yung Miami and Diddy Dance Together at Birthday Party After Her Feud With His Ex Gina Huynh

NeNe Leakes Responds After Sued by Her Boyfriend's Wife for Stealing Husband

NeNe Leakes Responds After Sued by Her Boyfriend's Wife for Stealing Husband

50 Cent Slaps Young Buck With Lawsuit Over $250K Debt

50 Cent Slaps Young Buck With Lawsuit Over $250K Debt

Summer Walker Calls Ex London On Da Track 'Worst Baby Daddy on the Face of the Planet'

Summer Walker Calls Ex London On Da Track 'Worst Baby Daddy on the Face of the Planet'

Dale Moss Is 'Officially' Dating Galey Alix Nearly One Year After Clare Crawley Split

Dale Moss Is 'Officially' Dating Galey Alix Nearly One Year After Clare Crawley Split

Young Thug's Denied Bond Despite Kevin Liles' Tearful Testimony, Yak Gotti Denies Snitching

Young Thug's Denied Bond Despite Kevin Liles' Tearful Testimony, Yak Gotti Denies Snitching