 
 

Amy Schumer Responds After Being Accused of Disrespecting Kirsten Dunst With Seat Filler Oscars Joke

Amy Schumer Responds After Being Accused of Disrespecting Kirsten Dunst With Seat Filler Oscars Joke
Instagram
Celebrity

Taking to social media, the host of this year's Academy Awards says that she 'wouldn't disrespect that queen' as the joke was 'choreographed' and 'The Power of the Dog' actress 'was in on.'

  • Mar 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Amy Schumer has spoken out after facing heavy backlash following her seat filler joke toward Kirsten Dunst at the 2022 Oscars. Making use of social media, the host of this year's award night said that she "wouldn't disrespect that queen like that."

"Hey I appreciate the love for Kirsten Dunst," the 40-year-old actress/comedian wrote in an Instagram Story on Monday, March 28, "I love her too!" The "Trainwreck" star further explained that it "was a choreographed bit she was in on. Wouldn't disrespect that queen like that."

Amy Schumer via IG Story

Amy Schumer clarified that she 'wouldn't disrespect' Kirsten Dunst with her seat filler joke.

During her hosting duty at the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles' Dolby Theater on Sunday, Amy began her bit by explaining to the crowd the concept of seat fillers, people designated to fill seats when celebrities are elsewhere during the ceremony. Amy then made her way over to Kirsten and her partner Jesse Plemons' table.

  See also...

"Here's a seat filler," Amy said, referencing Kirsten. "Honey, do you want to go to the bathroom?" Amy then pulled Kirsten up by the arm and stole her seat to chat with Jesse. "Jesse, I loved you in 'The Power of the Dog'," Amy said.

Jesse then replied, "You just took my wife's seat. Did you know that was my wife?" Amy responded, "Oh, you're married to that seat filler? That's weird." Jesse, who starred in "The Power of the Dog" alongside Kirsten, then simply answered, "Yes."

Both Kirsten and Jesse, who later sparked marriage rumors following the 33-year-old actor's candid revelation, were present for the ceremony as nominees for their roles in "The Power of the Dog", with Jesse nabbing a nod for Best Supporting Actor and Kirsten for Best Supporting Actress.

However, fans were not happy with Amy's seat filler joke. "Please never invite amy schumer to an award show again..why she calling kirsten dunst a seat filler infront of jesse plemons? oh she needs a SMACK," one Twitter user wrote. Another critic chimed in, "Amy schumer keep kirsten dunsts name out of ur f**kin mouth," seemingly mimicking Will Smith's infamous shout at Chris Rock after he slapped him.

"Amy Schumer calling Kirsten Dunst, who's nominated tonight, a 'seat filler' is so f**king tasteless. I don't even know what to say anymore," someone else opined. In the meantime, a fourth said, "Let's not forget Amy Schumer removing Kirsten Dunst, an Academy nominated actor, from her seat & calling her a 'seat filler' as a bit. I'm so tired of jokes at women's expense. The whole show was cheap."

You can share this post!

Bob Saget Omission From Oscars 2022 In Memoriam Tribute Sparks Outrage

Howard Stern Likens Will Smith to Donald Trump After Oscars Slap
Related Posts
Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer Kisses Husband, Zendaya and Billie Eilish Turn Heads on Red Carpet

Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer Kisses Husband, Zendaya and Billie Eilish Turn Heads on Red Carpet

Amy Schumer Gets Candid About Hair-Pulling Disorder Because She's Tired of Carrying 'So Much Shame'

Amy Schumer Gets Candid About Hair-Pulling Disorder Because She's Tired of Carrying 'So Much Shame'

Amy Schumer Has 'Britney Spears Energy' as She Dances Topless Ahead of Oscars Hosting Gig

Amy Schumer Has 'Britney Spears Energy' as She Dances Topless Ahead of Oscars Hosting Gig

Oscars to Require COVID Vaccines for Attendees, but More Lenient to Performers and Presenters

Oscars to Require COVID Vaccines for Attendees, but More Lenient to Performers and Presenters

Most Read
The Academy Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap as Chris Rock Declines to Press Charges
Celebrity

The Academy Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap as Chris Rock Declines to Press Charges

The Game Roasts 50 Cent Amid Reignited Feud, Claims Fiddy's GF Cuban Link Sends Him Topless Pic

The Game Roasts 50 Cent Amid Reignited Feud, Claims Fiddy's GF Cuban Link Sends Him Topless Pic

Tyrese Gibson Reveals Slap Will Smith Gives to Chris Rock at Oscars Has Been 'Scheduled' for Years

Tyrese Gibson Reveals Slap Will Smith Gives to Chris Rock at Oscars Has Been 'Scheduled' for Years

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock Over Jada Pinkett Smith Joke, Sparks Twitter Debate

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock Over Jada Pinkett Smith Joke, Sparks Twitter Debate

Summer Walker's BF Seemingly Reacts to Viral Clip of Kevin Gates Getting Touchy With Her in a Club

Summer Walker's BF Seemingly Reacts to Viral Clip of Kevin Gates Getting Touchy With Her in a Club

Kourtney Is the First Kardashian-Jenner Member Attending Oscars, Packs on PDA With Travis Barker

Kourtney Is the First Kardashian-Jenner Member Attending Oscars, Packs on PDA With Travis Barker

Nicki Minaj, Boosie Badazz and Offset Defend Will Smith After He Slaps Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars

Nicki Minaj, Boosie Badazz and Offset Defend Will Smith After He Slaps Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann Tie the Knot After Three Months of Engagement

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann Tie the Knot After Three Months of Engagement

Tyler Perry Dubbed 'Weird' After He Admits to Using Madea's Voice During Sex

Tyler Perry Dubbed 'Weird' After He Admits to Using Madea's Voice During Sex

Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer Rips Leonardo DiCaprio for Dating Younger Women

Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer Rips Leonardo DiCaprio for Dating Younger Women

Rapper CHIKA Declares She's Planning to End Her Life Soon After Failed Suicide Attempt

Rapper CHIKA Declares She's Planning to End Her Life Soon After Failed Suicide Attempt

Moneybagg Yo Seemingly Denies Breaking Up With Ari Fletcher After Unfollowing Her on IG

Moneybagg Yo Seemingly Denies Breaking Up With Ari Fletcher After Unfollowing Her on IG

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Keep Their Distance During Awkward Reunion at Son's Soccer Game

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Keep Their Distance During Awkward Reunion at Son's Soccer Game