Howard Stern Likens Will Smith to Donald Trump After Oscars Slap

Mar 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Howard Stern has joined the list of celebrities who condemn Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars. Giving his two cents on the incident during his SiriusXM Show on Monday, March 28, the radio host likened the actor to Donald Trump when questioning how he could get away with it without being restrained by security.

"[Will Smith] open hand, with a lot of force, smacks [Chris Rock] right in the mouth on TV," he began addressing the incident. "Now, the first thing I said to myself was 'What the f**k is going on? Is this a bit?' Because where's security? This is a live television event. Not one person came out, because he's Will Smith."

"This is how Trump gets away with s**t. Will Smith and Trump are the same guy," the shock jock said, comparing the treatment received by the two individuals. "He decided he's gonna take matters into his own hands - at a time when the world is at war. Bad timing, man. I mean, calm your f***ing a** down."

His co-host Robin Quivers agreed with him, chiming in, "It shows where we are as human beings." She added, "Like, you can't even say something in a room without a war breaking out."

Howard, who has been open with his own emotional issues, then claimed that Will's behavior at the Oscars was a sign of "emotional problems." He said, "Obviously, he's got emotional problems," before elaborating, "He didn't think twice about what he was about to do. Now that's crazy, when you can't contain yourself like that. This is a sign of great mental illness when you can't control your impulse."

The former "America's Got Talent" host then mocked Will, insinuating that he only confronted Chris because he's bigger than the comedian. "If Jason Momoa would have made that joke, [Will], like a b***h, would have sat there in his seat. He would have said, 'Thank you for acknowledging my wife, Mr. Momoa,' " he opined.

Howard went on defending Chris as saying, "Poor Chris Rock is a comedian and just trying to get through the day to make the f**king people laugh at that horrible ceremony." He added, "[Rock is] so fast comedy wise, he actually covered and made a joke and said, 'Gee, best Oscars yet.' "

Will slapped Chris at the Sunday, March 27 ceremony over the latter's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. "Jada, I love you, 'G.I. Jane 2', can't wait to see it," the "Saturday Night Live" alum said onstage. Will then walked up to the stage and hit Chris across the face before returning to his seat.

"Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me," Chris said, looking flabbergasted. Will was heard mouthing, "Keep my wife's name out of your f**king mouth" from his seat. "Wow, dude," replied Chris, "It was a 'G.I. Jane' joke."

Will, who won an Oscar for Best Actor later that night, issued his public apology to Chris on Monday. "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," he said in a statement posted on Instagram. He tried to justify his anger as saying, "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

Still, the "King Richard" star regretted his act. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris," he continued. "I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

He then concluded his statement as saying, "I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress."

Meanwhile, the Academy said in a statement that it "condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show." The organization added, "We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law."

Chris has not publicly addressed the incident, but it has been reported that he has decided not to press charges against Will.