 
 

Howard Stern Likens Will Smith to Donald Trump After Oscars Slap

Howard Stern Likens Will Smith to Donald Trump After Oscars Slap
WENN/Ivan Nikolov/Avalon
Celebrity

Calling out the 'King Richard' star for his outburst at the 2022 Academy Awards, the radio host also opines that the actor's behavior is a sign of 'emotional problems.'

  • Mar 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Howard Stern has joined the list of celebrities who condemn Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars. Giving his two cents on the incident during his SiriusXM Show on Monday, March 28, the radio host likened the actor to Donald Trump when questioning how he could get away with it without being restrained by security.

"[Will Smith] open hand, with a lot of force, smacks [Chris Rock] right in the mouth on TV," he began addressing the incident. "Now, the first thing I said to myself was 'What the f**k is going on? Is this a bit?' Because where's security? This is a live television event. Not one person came out, because he's Will Smith."

"This is how Trump gets away with s**t. Will Smith and Trump are the same guy," the shock jock said, comparing the treatment received by the two individuals. "He decided he's gonna take matters into his own hands - at a time when the world is at war. Bad timing, man. I mean, calm your f***ing a** down."

His co-host Robin Quivers agreed with him, chiming in, "It shows where we are as human beings." She added, "Like, you can't even say something in a room without a war breaking out."

Howard, who has been open with his own emotional issues, then claimed that Will's behavior at the Oscars was a sign of "emotional problems." He said, "Obviously, he's got emotional problems," before elaborating, "He didn't think twice about what he was about to do. Now that's crazy, when you can't contain yourself like that. This is a sign of great mental illness when you can't control your impulse."

The former "America's Got Talent" host then mocked Will, insinuating that he only confronted Chris because he's bigger than the comedian. "If Jason Momoa would have made that joke, [Will], like a b***h, would have sat there in his seat. He would have said, 'Thank you for acknowledging my wife, Mr. Momoa,' " he opined.

Howard went on defending Chris as saying, "Poor Chris Rock is a comedian and just trying to get through the day to make the f**king people laugh at that horrible ceremony." He added, "[Rock is] so fast comedy wise, he actually covered and made a joke and said, 'Gee, best Oscars yet.' "

  See also...

Will slapped Chris at the Sunday, March 27 ceremony over the latter's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. "Jada, I love you, 'G.I. Jane 2', can't wait to see it," the "Saturday Night Live" alum said onstage. Will then walked up to the stage and hit Chris across the face before returning to his seat.

"Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me," Chris said, looking flabbergasted. Will was heard mouthing, "Keep my wife's name out of your f**king mouth" from his seat. "Wow, dude," replied Chris, "It was a 'G.I. Jane' joke."

Will, who won an Oscar for Best Actor later that night, issued his public apology to Chris on Monday. "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," he said in a statement posted on Instagram. He tried to justify his anger as saying, "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

Still, the "King Richard" star regretted his act. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris," he continued. "I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

He then concluded his statement as saying, "I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress."

Meanwhile, the Academy said in a statement that it "condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show." The organization added, "We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law."

Chris has not publicly addressed the incident, but it has been reported that he has decided not to press charges against Will.

You can share this post!

Amy Schumer Responds After Being Accused of Disrespecting Kirsten Dunst With Seat Filler Oscars Joke

'Flirty' Jason Momoa Keeps Kate Beckinsale Warm in His Jacket at Oscars Afterparty
Related Posts
Howard Stern Slams Donald Trump for Supporting 'Thug' Vladimir Putin

Howard Stern Slams Donald Trump for Supporting 'Thug' Vladimir Putin

Howard Stern Asks Meat Loaf's Family to Urge People to Get COVID-19 Vaccines

Howard Stern Asks Meat Loaf's Family to Urge People to Get COVID-19 Vaccines

Howard Stern Says Hospitals Should Ignore Unvaccinated Patients

Howard Stern Says Hospitals Should Ignore Unvaccinated Patients

Howard Stern Insists Aaron Rodgers Should Be Kicked Out of NFL for Lying About Vaccination Status

Howard Stern Insists Aaron Rodgers Should Be Kicked Out of NFL for Lying About Vaccination Status

Most Read
The Academy Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap as Chris Rock Declines to Press Charges
Celebrity

The Academy Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap as Chris Rock Declines to Press Charges

The Game Roasts 50 Cent Amid Reignited Feud, Claims Fiddy's GF Cuban Link Sends Him Topless Pic

The Game Roasts 50 Cent Amid Reignited Feud, Claims Fiddy's GF Cuban Link Sends Him Topless Pic

Tyrese Gibson Reveals Slap Will Smith Gives to Chris Rock at Oscars Has Been 'Scheduled' for Years

Tyrese Gibson Reveals Slap Will Smith Gives to Chris Rock at Oscars Has Been 'Scheduled' for Years

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock Over Jada Pinkett Smith Joke, Sparks Twitter Debate

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock Over Jada Pinkett Smith Joke, Sparks Twitter Debate

Summer Walker's BF Seemingly Reacts to Viral Clip of Kevin Gates Getting Touchy With Her in a Club

Summer Walker's BF Seemingly Reacts to Viral Clip of Kevin Gates Getting Touchy With Her in a Club

Kourtney Is the First Kardashian-Jenner Member Attending Oscars, Packs on PDA With Travis Barker

Kourtney Is the First Kardashian-Jenner Member Attending Oscars, Packs on PDA With Travis Barker

Nicki Minaj, Boosie Badazz and Offset Defend Will Smith After He Slaps Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars

Nicki Minaj, Boosie Badazz and Offset Defend Will Smith After He Slaps Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann Tie the Knot After Three Months of Engagement

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann Tie the Knot After Three Months of Engagement

Tyler Perry Dubbed 'Weird' After He Admits to Using Madea's Voice During Sex

Tyler Perry Dubbed 'Weird' After He Admits to Using Madea's Voice During Sex

Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer Rips Leonardo DiCaprio for Dating Younger Women

Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer Rips Leonardo DiCaprio for Dating Younger Women

Rapper CHIKA Declares She's Planning to End Her Life Soon After Failed Suicide Attempt

Rapper CHIKA Declares She's Planning to End Her Life Soon After Failed Suicide Attempt

Moneybagg Yo Seemingly Denies Breaking Up With Ari Fletcher After Unfollowing Her on IG

Moneybagg Yo Seemingly Denies Breaking Up With Ari Fletcher After Unfollowing Her on IG

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Keep Their Distance During Awkward Reunion at Son's Soccer Game

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Keep Their Distance During Awkward Reunion at Son's Soccer Game