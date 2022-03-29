 
 

Bob Saget Omission From Oscars 2022 In Memoriam Tribute Sparks Outrage

Fans take to Twitter to express their disappointment after the Academy Awards left out the 'Full House' alum, who was an Oscar winner himself, from the memorial montage.

  • Mar 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - The Academy clearly cannot please everyone with its 94th annual Academy Awards and those who were particularly displeased with the show were Bob Saget's fans. They were upset after the late comic was not included in the In Memoriam segment at the 2022 Oscars.

Those disappointed fans soon took to Twitter to express the anger. "Rioting because Bob Saget wasn't in the In Memoriam portion of the #Oscars," someone fumed. A second fan was baffled by the omission, "No but seriously, why wasn't Bob Saget in the memoriam?"

A third called out the show, "Cancel the #oscars for not mentioning Bob Saget in the Memoriam." Another was left in disbelief as saying, "How do you [forget] Bob Saget in the Memorium... smh #Oscars." A fifth person added, "Shame on you @TheAcademy for not recognising @bobsaget in the #oscarsinmemoriam."

Bob, who died suddenly on January 9 in his hotel room in Orange County, Florida, is best known for his TV roles, but also appeared in a handful of movies, namely "Dr. Dolittle", "Grown Ups", "Billy Madison" and "Back to Norm". He was also an Oscar winner himself, scoring a student Academy Award for his 1977 documentary "Through Adam's Eyes".

Bob was not the only one left out of this year's In Memoriam segment. Fans noticed that Norm Macdonald, The Monkees' Michael Nesmith, "Sex and the City" star Willie Garson, "Mary Tyler Moore Show" star Ed Asner, Robert Downey Jr.'s actor-director father Robert Downey Sr., "Rocky Horror Picture Show" and "Fight Club" star Meat Loaf as well as French actor Gaspard Ulliel were also among the omissions.

The memorial montage, however, did include some of Hollywood's biggest names like Sidney Poitier, William Hurt, Olympia Dukakis, Dean Stockwell and Betty White. Filmmakers Peter Bogdanovich, Ivan Reitman, Richard Donner, Melvin van Peebles, Lina Wertmuller, Jean-Marc Vallee and "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins were also honored.

